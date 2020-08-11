New documentary follows group of trans people setting out on roadtrip for medical support in 1970's UK

Film project, My Genderation, have launched a fundraiser for a documentary following a group of trans people searching for supportive healthcare in Inverness, Scotland during the 1970’s.

Founded by Fox Fisher and Lewis Hancox, My Genderation celebrates trans lives and captures the history of their community on screen. The project’s latest documentary, Inverness or Bust, depicts a heartwarming tale of overcoming adversity and finding support from medical professionals.

Against the conservative backdrop of the 1970’s, a group of people heard that the head of an asylum in Scotland was assembling a team to support the trans community. So they set out on a roadtrip to meet the only man who was willing to help them with medical treatment at that time.

The GoFundMe page reads, “In this documentary we are hitting the road again, taking a trip down memory lane, with some of the core members. Along the way they will reminisce on what it was like to be a transgender person in 1970’s UK, what this journey meant to them and reflect on how far we’ve come, what has changed and what still needs to change.”

Carol was one of the many people who embarked upon this incredible journey. In Inverness or Bust, she opens up about her experiences of growing up as a trans woman in the 1970’s. She said during the trailer, “At that point, I didn’t want to die. I just wanted to be me.”

Speaking about her journey towards Inverness, Carol expressed, “This trip was sort of a mini Pride. We were out there living our lives, living our truth.”

On Twitter, author and film director Fisher wrote, “The responsibility to do this story justice isn’t underestimated. Thanks for sharing and supporting trans people preserving trans history.”

The fundraiser has currently gained around £3,000 out of their £50,000 goal. The money will be going towards salary for the cast and crew, distribution, equipment costs, and insurance.

If you would be interested in supporting this documentary about trans people in the 1970s, you can donate at this link.