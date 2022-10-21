Queer community reacts to the return of beloved Teletubbies series

Netflix has taken Twitter by storm after announcing their reboot of the original Teletubbies with Titus Burgess as the new narrator of the show.

The iconic children’s series had its humble beginnings all the way back in 1997 when it first aired on BBC for all of the millennial babies to watch. The show produced 365 episodes in their original series, that’s one Teletubbies episode for every day of the year! It became a large hit in the UK and America as children were mesmerised by the colourful characters, each with fascinating names and personalities.

For those who are unaware, the show features Tinky Winky, who is purple and often carries around a big red handbag, Dipsy, a green Teletubby who likes to wear a big, patterned top hat, Laa-laa, the yellow of the bunch that likes to play with a large orange ball, and Po, the smallest Teletubby who is red and uses a scooter to get around. One trait that they all share is that they have televisions in their tummies (get it? Telly-tubbies?) which with they often use to transport viewers into live-action segments.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are back! The Teletubbies — and new narrator Tituss Burgess — are coming to Netflix on November 14th! pic.twitter.com/BvXJ9ZoiAr — Netflix (@netflix) September 7, 2022

With great success comes great controversies, as the show’s beloved character, Tinky Winky, went got caught up in a homophobic rant from Jerry Falwell who claimed that the character was a “gay role model.” His reasoning for this was nothing short of profound, stating that “he is purple, the gay pride colour, and his antenna is shaped like a triangle: the gay pride symbol.” BBC quickly defended the plush purple being by responding with, “Tinky Winky is simply a sweet, technological baby with a magic bag.” (And so what if he turns out to be a Twinky Winky?!)

Many believe this controversy only fueled the show’s popularity and it is clear that the Teletubbies still live in people’s hearts 25 years later. After Netflix announced their Teletubbies reboot on Twitter many people began to reshare it and discuss their expectations from the show.

Some of the brilliant comments people have said, include this one from @rumorierumori, reading: “Can we have an origin story of how they met, how they exist, why they have a television in their tummy, if anyone of them is gay or bi (I bet Tinky Winky is ace). I have so many question in mind for all my life.”

The news has even gotten support from The Guinness World Records page where they have responded by saying, “the goats return.”

It was also announced that Tituss Burgess, well-known for his role in the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will be the narrator of the show. Twitter users are all on board with Netflix’s choice and are ready to hear the popular actor describe the mayhem that the Tellytubbies get involved in.

Netflix has released its first sneak peek for their Teletubbies reboot and it’s looking very promising. The show looks very similar to the original series, with the only changes being the new look for the sun baby and also the colour change for the Teletubbies’ sentient hoover, Noo-noo. Some fans aren’t fully pleased with these differences, but the rest of the costumes and sets are as colourful as ever. If your inner child is screaming to see this nostalgic series come back to life, you can watch the trailer here.

The show is set to premiere on Netflix on November 14, 2022. We can’t wait to see the colourful characters roll around the green hills in their fantasy world and see what they will get up to in the Tubbytronic Superdome. Yes, that’s the real and official name of their futuristic house.