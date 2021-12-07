Competition: Win a spot for you and a friend at the FlynnFit Bootcamp

As the New Year approaches, many are already setting their sights on uptaking new challenges and starting new habits for 2022. For many, this may mean doing something positive for their health, whether physical or mental, in the form of meditation, mindfulness, hydration, fitness, etc. If you’re looking for a way to participate in the latter, then the FlynnFit Bootcamp may be right up your street, and GCN is delighted to offer our readers a chance to win a place for you and a friend at the programme.

The FlynnFit Bootcamp is organised and coached by Declan Flynn, a queer and qualified personal trainer with a special interest in helping members of the LGBTQ+ community to develop healthier minds, bodies, and spirits. He started his fitness journey in 2012 and offers a safe environment for LGBTQ+ folk to exercise – something some feel they may not have in a regular gym setting.

The 6-week Bootcamp will be composed of six sessions – one hour a week and will help you to get moving and active in 2022. The sessions will target the full-body, and at the end of each session, there will be a discussion about nutrition. As Declan himself says, it’s not just a workout, it’s also an opportunity to “Have a bit of fun and meet others interested in training.” The first class starts on January 8 in St. James’ Primary School, Basin Lane, Dublin 8.

Each person that signs up for the FlynnFit Bootcamp will receive access to the six sessions, a nutritional guide to suit your individual goals, a home circuit that you can do during the week to keep you mobile and motivated, access to FlynnFit Fitbit and Facebook groups to keep each other motivated, and a personal discount code for Flynn’s online coaching plans.

To win a place for you and a friend at the FlynnFit Bootcamp 2022, simply answer the following question: How many weeks is the Bootcamp?

The competition closes on Monday, December 20, with winners to be announced shortly after. Good luck!

If you would like to register for the Bootcamp separately, click here.

