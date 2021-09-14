Competition: Win an incredible Home Sauna courtesy of Kabana!

Our fabulous friends at Kabana have an amazing prize in store for one lucky reader ready to introduce a little luxury into their lives – a Home Sauna worth an incredible €4,500!

From Saunas to Steam rooms, Hot Tubs to Swim Spas, and Smart Cubes to Beehive Pods, Kabana has everything you need to create a beautiful addition to your home. Check out their incredible range right here and you’re bound to find something to add some much-needed comfort to your life!

As the amazing team share, “Family and social gatherings are important to us here at Kabana, bringing people together Al Fresco style enjoying a new way of home entertainment and socialising.

“It is central to our business ethos, to know we welcome everyone and we are an LGBTQ+ friendly business. Our mission statement is to supply the best high-quality luxury products for all homes and families of any shape and size.

“We at Kabana put our customers at the centre of all our projects and we work with them to make sure we deliver exactly what they desire in making their homes more functional and making outdoor living in your own backyard as easy as breathing.”

With that in mind, let’s get a little luxury into your life with this incredible competition!

Here are just a few things to note in advance – the competition closes on September 30th, so any entries we receive after that will not be valid. Also please be aware that due to supply reasons the prize of the indoor home sauna may vary or differ slightly than the one in the image provided.

So now, without further ado! If you’d like to be in the running to win this incredible prize courtesy of Kabana, simply answer the following question:

What kind of Pods does Kabana offer?

