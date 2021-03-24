Competition: Win tickets to see 'Days' at the online IFI East Asia Film Festival Ireland

To celebrate the launch of the 5th East Asia Film Festival Ireland, which is being held online on [email protected], we have teamed up with IFI to give away tickets to the festival’s closing film, ‘Days’.

To be in with a chance to win tickets to the screening of ‘Days’, simply answer the question below.

The East Asia Film Festival Ireland 2021 offers innovative, independent and inspiring cinema from East Asia, and presents work otherwise unavailable from both emerging and established filmmakers.

Featuring films from across the region including mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Tibet and Vietnam, the films presented include themes of resilience, renewal and intimacy, echoing a sense and importance of belonging and identity in times of disruption, through personal choices, challenges and perspectives.

As well as tickets to see ‘Days’, the prize also includes access to an exclusive interview and Q&A with filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang.

Speaking about ‘Days’, Tsai Ming-Liang says “… there was really no plan for this film at all’. As in much of Tsai cinema, the film is almost devoid of narrative or dialogue, with scenes unfolding slowly through long takes. Yet we are immersed in this mesmerising, delicate, sensual playing out of events. Tsai draws inspiration for this latest collaboration with long-standing actor muse Lee Kang-Sheng from watching Laotian Anong Houngheuangsy via video chat: ‘cooking his hometown foods in his rather shabby room”.

The film depicts a one night encounter between two men who meet in a hotel room in Bangkok and share a beautiful, intimate moment where time seems suspended. This is a film about loneliness, isolation, human relationships connected by desire and tenderness, and about waiting, meeting, and parting.

The 5th East Asia Film Festival Ireland is available to rent on [email protected] from the 25th to the 28th of March 2021.

To win tickets to the closing screening of ‘Days’ plus a Q&A with director Tsai Ming-Liang, answer the question below. Winners will be contacted on Friday, March 26.

In ‘Days’, which city do the two men meet in a hotel room?

