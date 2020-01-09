Competition: Win tickets to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

The iconic and hilariously camp musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert will be taking over the stage at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and we have five pairs of tickets for opening night to be won!

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert follows three friends who embark on a hilarious (and sassy) journey across the Australian Outback. The musical takes its name from the battered old bus they travel in.

The story follows Sydney drag queen Anthony ‘Tick’ Belrose and two friends as they head towards a stunning performance at a hotel. To help them in their dragtastic quest, they travel in a bus they call Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Along the way, there are glorious costume changes and singing galore.

Inspired by the 1994 hit movie, the stage adaption is packed full of glitter and feathers. Lovingly altered for the stage, the story is an absolute hoot, filled with dance-floor classics such as ‘Hot Stuff’, ‘I Will Survive’, ‘I Love the Nightlife’ and ‘Finally’.

On board Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Tick will be played by the phenomenal Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden. Olivier-Award winner Miles Western brings an electric energy to Bernadette alongside Fame actor Nick Hayes as Adam. With such a stunning cast, the stage adaption is set to be a knockout sensation.

This is a gorgeous homage to the original movie while also embracing new and exciting directions. Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a must-see musical that will put a smile on anyone’s face, so jump on board for a fabulous ride!

Opening in Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Monday 3rd February, the show will be running up to the 8th. So even if you aren’t lucky this time around, make sure to snap up tickets!

The competition closes on Thursday, January 30. For a chance to win one of the five pairs of tickets to the opening night, answer the following question:

What is the name of the bus the three characters travel in?