Competition: Win tickets for Sam Smith’s 2023 Gloria tour

After performing two sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London this past weekend, Sam Smith has officially announced their UK & Europe headline tour. They are going on tour to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated fourth album Gloria. With tickets for the Dublin gig in the 3Arena going on sale this Thursday, October 27, GCN is giving our lucky readers a chance to win tickets before they go on general release.

Sam Smith’s new album Gloria will be “their boldest statement yet”. The 13-track-record will include their new single featuring Kim Petras, entitled ‘Unholy’, which has over 200 million streams on Spotify and has stayed at the top of global music charts since its release. This is their eighth song to be at the number 1 spot on the charts.

Tickets are priced from €65, including booking fees, with pre-sale tickets available via Ticketmaster at 10 am on Tuesday, October 25. General sale tickets can be purchased from 10 am on Thursday, October 27 . The show on April 14, 2023 will be Sam Smith’s first concert in Dublin since 2018, and you can check out the full line-up for the UK & Ireland leg of the Gloria tour below:

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Motorpoint Arena – Sheffield, UK

Friday, April 14, 2023 – 3Arena – Dublin, IRE

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – The O2 Arena – London, UK

Wednesday, April 19, 2023– The O2 Arena – London, UK

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

It was an already emotionally taxing weekend for Twitter users after Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and Carly Rae Jepsen released their albums on the same day. With Sam Smith’s announcement of their 2023 Gloria tour, the platform was inundated with tweets from fans.

GLORIA – THE TOUR 💛

It’s happening… UK, Ireland & Europe 2023! Pre-order the new album ‘Gloria’ in any format from the official store before Monday at 4pm bst to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code. Pre-sale begins on Tues 25th October at 10am bst. https://t.co/suzKge5QuR pic.twitter.com/h6iBic0lJa — samsmith (@samsmith) October 21, 2022



One Twitter user writes: “What a voice, what a show, what a venue. Oh how I’ve missed u @samsmith BRING ON THE ALBUM. BRING ON THE TOUR”. Another user added: “Sam Smith just announced a tour TODAY IS GREAT GREAT”.

London-born queer singer Cat Burns will be joining Sam on their tour. She took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying: “I’m supporting @samsmith on their UK & Europe tour next year we sang ‘go’ together at @RoyalAlbertHall on the weekend which was a dream come true love you sam thank you for having me I’m eternally grateful for your belief love & support – can’t wait to share a stage again”.

Cat gained popularity on TikTok over lockdown, amassing half a million followers on the platform in three months. Her music has influences from gospel, pop and indie music, and her 2020 single ‘Go’ reached the number 2 spot on the UK singles chart.

So, do you want to be one of the lucky winners? You can enter the competition by answering this question:

Who will be joining Sam Smith on their 2023 Gloria tour?

The competition closes on Friday, October 28, and winners will be contacted directly, and shared on social media.

