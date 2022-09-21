Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see new LGBTQ+ film Pure Grit

Fancy a pair of tickets to see a new Irish-made LGBTQ+ film? Look no further! We have two tickets to see Pure Grit in cinemas on its opening night in the Irish Film Institute on September 30 at 6:30 pm.

Spanning over the course of three years, the film follows the life of a young queer Native American woman and bareback horse racer, Sharmaine. It is a riveting tale that moves between the world of extreme bareback horse riding, and an intimate queer love story.

So how does the film describe itself? “It’s been a year since Sharmaine’s sister suffered a catastrophic accident on the racing track. Sharmaine had to quit racing to take care of her, and it’s been over a year since she competed. She used to dream of becoming a champion, she was determined to ride; and to win.

“Sharmaine and her girlfriend Savannah hope for a better life, so they move to the Wyoming wilderness of the Wind River reservation. Soon things at home turn toxic, and Sharmaine and Savannah are forced to move to Denver. The city brings new opportunities but also casts a strain on their relationship.”

Pure Grit is an exhilarating and deeply affecting film about life, love and the challenges of growing up on the harsh but magnificent Wind River reservation in Wyoming.

This film is made by Kim Bartley, an Irish documentary filmmaker currently working with The Rowan Trust. She has spent her filmmaking career highlighting injustices against marginalised communities.

Through the perspective of a young queer Native American woman, the film address social issue like structural poverty, class, racism and homophobia.

If you want to have a chance to win two tickets to see Pure Grit, all you have to do is answer this question:

What is the name of Sharmaine’s girlfriend?

Entries close this Friday, September 23 at 10 am. The winner will be announced on GCN’s social media pages and will be contacted directly.

