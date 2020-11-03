Competition: Win tickets to see 'Lola' at the online IFI French Film Festival 2020

Headlining the IFI French Film Festival this year is Lola and we have teamed up with IFI to give away two online passes to our readers.

This year, the IFI is delighted to present the IFI French Film Festival on [email protected]. Launched in July, [email protected] is the IFI’s video-on-demand platform, bringing the very best of the IFI’s insightful and engaging cinema programming to homes across the Republic of Ireland.

The film centres on 18 year-old transgender woman Lola (Mya Bollaers, in her first role). When she learns she can finally have surgery, her mother, her only financial support, passes away.

Abiding by her last wishes, Lola and her estranged father Philippe (Benoît Magimel) travel to the Belgian coast, getting a chance to try and make peace with a traumatic past that they’ll finally be able to share.

Director Laurent Micheli captures the complexity and delves into the conflicting relationship between a transgender daughter and her overwhelmed dad, who had always rejected her, unable to accept the loss of the son he once had.

Trans actress Mya Bollaers is also the cover star of this year’s festival and speaking about this year’s programme, Festival Director Marie-Pierre Richard said that this year films will engage viewers with powerful stories. Gender identity, self-discovery, coming-of-age, and contemporary images in France’s youth and its profoundly shifting social fabric will all be explored.

“When we are confined to our own homes, cinema becomes a vital, expansive living room for imagination and reflection,” Richard explained.

Th IFI French Film Festival 2020 features the best of new and classic French cinema and runs exclusively online from November 11 – 22.

If you do not win this time but would still like to watch Lola, it is available to rent here. Visit ifihome.ie for more information on great value multi-film packages.

To be in with a chance of winning an online pass for Lola, just answer the question below. Winners will be announced on Friday, November 6.

Who is the cover star of the IFI French Film Festival 2020?

