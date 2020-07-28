Competition: Win tickets to see 'Monsoon' at the online East Asia Film Festival Ireland

Following its cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March, the fourth edition of the East Asia Film Festival Ireland (EAFFI) will go online for the first time at IFI this week. To mark the occasion, our friends at IFI are giving away two tickets to watch the beautiful Monsoon.

Cinema from East Asia has never been more popular, in the wake of Parasite‘s historic success at the Oscars earlier this year. Running from Thursday, July 30 to Tuesday, August 4, EAFFI includes new films from acclaimed filmmakers Jia Zhang-ke (Ash Is Purest White), Kôji Fukada (Harmonium) and Hong Khaou (Lilting).

Commenting on this year’s programme, the Festival’s Artistic and Programming Director, Marie-Pierre Richard, said, “In the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves, we are thrilled to be able to present the fourth edition of the East Asia Film Festival Ireland. Brought to you via the new [email protected] platform, we still have a way to celebrate and experience arthouse cinema.

“While we greatly miss the opportunity to share this experience with you in the cinema, we can continue to bring innovative, diverse, independent and inspiring films from East Asia together with rich and exclusive contributions from filmmakers including Fukada, Khaou, and Zhang-ke.”

GCN have partnered with the IFI and the EAFFI to give our readers the opportunity to win two tickets to the online screening of Monsoon on Friday, July 31.

Written and directed by Hong Khaou, Monsoon tells the story of 30-something Kit who returns to Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon for the first time since he was six after his family fled to England in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. While there, he meets the handsome Lewis and the two form a romantic connection as they explore the city Kit was forced to leave all those years ago.

The film stars Henry Golding, known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas as Kit, and Parker Sawyers, known for Southside with You and Big Game, as Lewis.

You can watch the trailer below.

All you have to do to enter the competition is answer the question below. Winners will be announced on Friday, July 31.

If you do not win the competition but still wish to attend, EAFFI 2020 films are now available to pre-order from www.ifihome.ie/eaffi-2020. Individual films cost €5.99, with a full festival pass available for €32.99.

Question: What 2o18 romantic comedy is Monsoon star Henry Golding mostly known for?