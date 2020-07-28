Ellen DeGeneres Show under investigation for claims set is 'dominated by fear'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently under internal investigation following multiple claims by staff members of abuse, intimidation, racism and the set being “dominated by fear”.

WarnerMedia and production company Telepictures decided to begin the investigation after numerous articles and Tweets appeared in recent months alleging toxic behaviour.

One Buzzfeed article featured interviews with past staff members who described various incidents, including one staff member who returned from medical leave following an attempt at ending their own life only to be fired immediately. Another staff member was fired for taking annual leave to attend a family funeral while another who needed medical treatment was warned for creating a GoFundMe account when the show wouldn’t cover their medical bills in case it painted Ellen and the show in a bad light. The same staff member was then fired for posting a selfie featuring them laughing with co workers in the office.

A further staff member also shared how jokes were made about her being Black, including remarks about not being able to tell her apart from another Black employee.

There have been numerous claims that DeGeneres herself has expressed bullying behaviour, including lower ranking employees being instructed not to speak to or address her. Another claim alleged that a new staff member was told “every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day.”

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

Following the Buzzfeed article, executive producers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly released a statement saying that they were “heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us.”

No statements by the team have been released yet since reports that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was now under investigation by the production company.