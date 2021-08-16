Copenhagen proudly hosts both World Pride and LGBTQ+ inclusive EuroGames

Thousands of people from around the world have touched down in Copenhagen for a double celebration as the location is playing host to both World Pride and the EuroGames.

Running until August 22, World Pride will see a multitude of events covering human rights, arts, sport and culture. While there will be no official Parade due to Covid concerns, Saturday August 21 will see no less than six Pride marches beginning at different locations across the city.

In a statement before the opening of World Pride, Lars Henriksen, Chair of Copenhagen Pride, said, “The immense pride we feel at being honoured to host the seventh WorldPride is only strengthened by the enormous challenge of organising this event in the midst of a pandemic that has affected so many people across the world.

“We are determined, and we are optimistic, that we will give hope for the future for LGBTI+ people everywhere, ensuring that these eleven days will have an impact for many years ahead.”

“Love, like rain, does not choose the grass on which it falls” (South African proverb)

"Love, like rain, does not choose the grass on which it falls" - South African proverb, quoted in opening speech by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at Human Rights Forum

The LGBTQ+ inclusive EuroGames also kicks off on Wednesday and will see more than 4000 athletes taking part in 22 different sports tournaments.

Christian Bigom, Chair of Pan Idræt, shared, “We never could have imagined the difficulties we would face in organising EuroGames during a pandemic but we are so happy that we can welcome so many participants not only to compete in sports, but to use the opportunity to make sure that sport is more inclusive and more diverse in the future.

“The Tokyo Olympics have shown how far we have still to go, and EuroGames in Copenhagen and Malmö will strengthen our determination and our demand for a place for every LGBTI+ person in sport.”

All events are taking place within the country’s pandemic guidelines and both World Pride celebrations and EuroGames events will be available to livestream at the following link.