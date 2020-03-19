Cork drag artist Krystal Queer shares the hilarious moment he realised he was gay on First Dates Ireland

Cork drag artist Krystal Queer, aka Sean, shares how he discovered his sexuality on tonight’s episode of RTE 2’s First Dates Ireland.

Hailing from the legendary Haus of Mockie Ah, fashion design student Sean, aged 19, announced that he would be on the show through Instagram. The Cork drag artist posted an image of himself in front of the signature heart on his Krystal Queer profile page, with the humorous caption, “It’s official – Ellen DeGeneres is on First Dates.”

During the dinner, Sean opens up about how this is his “first ever date with a guy.” Sharing a lovely meal with makeup artist Jake, aged 21, the drag performer reveals he has had more experience in relationships with girls.

"While she was texting me, I was watching gay porn."#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/XsZVlWOYjf — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 18, 2020

Sean shares, “I went on a date with my friend – ”girlfriend” she was my girlfriend, but I took her out ice skating. I kissed her, but then I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no! Ew. Girl.’ We kissed and I realised there was nothing.”

The drag artist further details the moment he realised he was gay, “She kept texting me, but while she was texting me I was watching gay porn. She was texting me and I was just like, ‘Ugh, my girlfriend just needs to stop texting me.’ And then I was like, ‘Wait…Here I am watching this. And my girlfriend’s texting me and I’m putting her on mute.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. This isn’t right.’ I realised I was gay.”

On Christmas day, Sean was both ‘bummed’ and relieved when his girlfriend broke up with him. Now he is ready to embrace the queer dating scene, and as Jake said, “You’re doing so well.”

Sean’s delivery of the story and Jake’s reactions throughout create a perfect comedic pairing. Yet whether or not it will be a match is still unknown until the episode of First Dates Ireland airs tonight.