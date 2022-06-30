On Saturday, July 9, Cork will host its first-ever Trans+ Pride. The rally kicks off at 2 pm outside Cork City Library and is being spearheaded by local activists in the Rebel county.

“Pride has always been a protest, and that is what Trans Pride is,” stated one organiser, Saoirse Mackin.

“Over the last number of years, we have seen Trans rights come under attack. This past year has been particularly difficult as we watched the media and politicians at home and abroad attack our right to exist. The reality is that these people don’t understand the level of discrimination we face on a daily basis and so, in their eyes, it does not exist.”

Saoirse is of course referring to incidents such as that on the RTÉ Liveline programme which caused Dublin Pride to terminate its media partnership with the broadcaster. The Radio 1 show was accused of airing “unacceptable, triggering and extremely harmful anti-trans ‘discussions’,” sparking uproar within the queer community. Globally, more and more anti-Trans legislation is being proposed and coming into effect, and things seem to be unfortunately regressing for the minority community. Trans participation in sport is also an area of concern, as organisations such as FINA and the International Rugby League have banned Transgender women from competing.

We are delighted to announce Cork’s first Trans+ Pride. This will be a rally outside Cork City Library💜 Transgender rights are continually coming under attack by media and politicians both at home and abroad. Come out with us in Cork City on 9th July to protest against .. pic.twitter.com/DQd8Gb1u9q — Trans+ Pride Cork (@transpridecork) June 29, 2022

Access to healthcare is perhaps the most urgent issue facing the community, with Trans+ Pride Cork stating that “accessing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is notoriously difficult in Ireland.”

Saoirse adds: “Trans healthcare is almost non-existent in Ireland, with waiting lists of up to five years just for the initial consultation with an endocrinologist. Trans healthcare for Trans youth is even worse, with many of them struggling to access housing and education.

“Research shows that Trans youth who are accepted by their loved ones and have access to gender-affirming care are 40 per cent less likely to end their own lives. Acceptance and Trans healthcare are literally life-saving. We are not calling for special attention, just equality. We want equal access in employment, housing, education and society as a whole,” she concludes.

Another organiser and proud ally Louise O’Donnell is urging Corkonians to turn up to the rally and show solidarity with the Trans community.

“I think it is important that we all show up and support. Our Transgender siblings face untold hardship in accessing gender-affirming care in Ireland. They are subject to ignorant media coverage, online furore, and misguided moral panic,” she says.

“In reality, Trans people face a higher risk of violence and harassment, as well as greater levels of mental ill health as a result of isolation and bigotry. This event is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and the vibrance of the Trans community.”

Great to see trans prides in different counties! Solidarity to Trans+ Pride Cork ✊ https://t.co/vPtmAxpOK6 — Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) June 29, 2022

Follow Trans+ Pride Cork on social media for all of the latest updates on this historic event, including speaker announcements coming in due course.