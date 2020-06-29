Cork Pride Festival will go ahead with 'Pod' Parade and Drive In Afterparty

Cork LGBT+ Pride 2020 is shaping up to be a spectacular festival as they announce hitmaker Sonique as the headliner for the official after-party.

On June 27, Cork Pride announced that the festival will now take place between September 19 – 26.

Announcing the festival details, a spokesperson for Cork LGBT+ Pride said: “Our community needs support and a reason to be proud now more than ever; that’s why it is so important that the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival go ahead this year, though creatively re-structured – we take the safety of the community and all attendees of the festival very seriously”.

The theme for Cork Pride this year is ‘Family Matters’, “in recognition of the progressive recent changes in Irish law protecting our rainbow families – but also in recognition of the importance in standing together in solidarity with our global family – black, white, and all the colours of the rainbow, of all genders and orientations, of all creeds and none.”

Paula Fagan, the CEO of LGBT Ireland will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Festival for being “so instrumental in bringing in the Child and Family Relationships Act.”

The full programme of events has yet to be announced but the first details of Saturday’s events were announced.

They have creatively reimagined a socially distanced Pride ‘Pod’ Parade- meaning that all participants will be on floats, in cars or on bikes.

The Pride ‘Pod’ Parade will be followed by the Cork Pride Afterparty which will now take place as a drive-in event in Cork City Centre.

Joining headliner Sonique will be a plethora of stellar DJs, bands, drag queens and will be hosted by Paul Ryder.

Cork Pride were one of the numerous Pride festivals across Ireland who took part in Global Pride which took place last Saturday, June 27.

President of the EPOA and Chair of Baltic Pride in Riga, Kristine Garina, described the event as a way of “showing solidarity at a time when so many of us are mourning, strength when so many of us are feeling isolated and lonely. Above all, we will show our resilience and determination that Pride will be back bigger and stronger than ever before.”

