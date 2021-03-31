Cork libraries offer to change members gender details for TDOV

Cork county libraries are offering to change the details of account holders who are waiting on Gender Recognition Certificates.

The move is to show solidarity with the local transgender community and to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on 31st March.

It will see libraries offer an interim (to be verified once libraries re-open) change of library account details service for any transgender or gender diverse person across Cork county who is waiting to receive, or who has received their Gender Recognition Cert.

A dedicated phone service has been set up exclusively for Transgender Day of Visibility and will be answered by library staff who have received gender identity awareness training.

The initiative has been welcomed by Jack Fitzgerald from Gender Rebels Cork.

“At the beginning of coming out, many trans people don’t have anything with their name on it,” Jack explained. “The first time seeing it printed is a powerful moment. Recent LGBTQI+ awareness training by Gay Project and Gender Rebels Cork for Library staff highlighted the challenges faced by transgender and gender diverse people on their transition journey.

“It can be empowering for a transgender person when they are recognised by their true name. However, the legal changing of a person’s name and gender information can be a costly and time-consuming process.”

“Inclusivity is at the heart of the Cork County Council Library & Arts Service ethos,” said Emer O’Brien, Cork County Librarian. “As part of this ethos, we are delighted to play our part in recognising International Transgender Visibility Day on the 31st of March and supporting the transgender and gender diverse community of Cork county.”

Dedicated Library staff will be on hand to take calls on 31st March at the following branches: