Cork library to facilitate account detail changes for trans people in display of solidarity

To mark Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, Cork County Council Library and Arts Service is offering LGBTQ+ people over the age of 18 the option to change their account details.

A phone line (021 4285603) will be available throughout the day for users to ring and enquire about updating their information. The phones will be answered by library staff who have received gender identity awareness training from Gay Project and Gender Rebels Cork.

Both organisations informed staff about some of the difficulties faced by transgender and gender non-conforming people, ensuring that those who call are treated with respect and sensitivity.

Speaking about the initiative, librarian Emer O’Brien stated, “Inclusivity is at the heart of Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service ethos.”

O’Brien continued, “As part of this commitment, we are pleased to play our part again this year in recognising International Transgender Day of Visibility and supporting the transgender and gender-diverse community in Cork County.”

Cork County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, also spoke about the new service, saying, “Libraries can be one of the most important public spaces for people looking to learn, to connect with their community and to unwind.

“This latest move from Cork County Library and Arts Services will go a way towards ensuring that trans and gender diverse people can feel validated in their identity as they partake in the amazing benefits of library membership.

“This can include joining the LGTBQIA+ Virtual Bookclub or accessing the ever-expanding collection of LGBTQIA+ materials on offer throughout Cork County Libraries.”

This is the latest display of solidarity from Cork City Libraries, as earlier this month, the Grand Parade Library also vowed to keep LGBTQ+ books despite intimidation from local protestors. Historically, Cork libraries have taken part in Cork Pride and featured LGBTQ+ writers and literature annually in the Cork World Book Festival.

For more information about the service in place in honour of Trans Day of Visibility, call the dedicated phone line at 021 4285603 or email [email protected].