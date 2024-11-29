Cork's only LGBTQ+ nightclub relaunches as Wilde

Cork’s only LGBTQ+ nightclub has relaunched as Wilde, opening for the first time under its new name on Thursday, November 28. Housed at 64/65 Oliver Plunkett Street, the venue had been operating as Vibe since February 2024.

This comes after a social media post on the club’s previous Instagram page, which has since been deactivated, caused confusion earlier in the week. It wrote that “Vibe will no longer be running at 64/65 Oliver Plunkett Street with immediate effect,” leading some to believe that the venue itself was closing.

However, Clancy’s Cork, who owns the establishment, issued a statement in response, ensuring patrons that the LGBTQ+ bar will “remain open and operating as usual”.

“Nothing changes. This venture was all about creating a safe space and that continues,” said Paul Montogmery, owner of Clancy’s and JJ Walsh’s. As reported by the Irish Examiner, the publican said Vibe’s initial social media post was misleading and confusing, adding that the venue will continue to operate with the same staff, security and entertainment as before.

“All that has changed is the name. It’s business as usual,” he said.

Wilde Cork now has a new Instagram account, on which it has already shared its event listings for the upcoming weeked. The venue reopened on Thursday with a pub quiz, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewing party and DJ set until close. On Friday night, customers can look forward to karaoke, a drag show, and DJ Mia Gold on the decks. Meanwhile, Saturday promises pre-drinks with DJ Ruth, who will also be on the decks later in the night, as well as performances from Krystal & The Queers.

Going forward, Wilde will be open from 7pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with plans to open on Sundays under consideration. Those who had previously made bookings with Vibe are asked to contact [email protected] to reconfirm.