US to allow organ transplants between HIV positive donors and patients

People living with HIV who need a kidney or liver transplant will be able to receive organs from HIV positive donors, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) has announced. The move should expand the pool of available organs, thus shortening waiting times for all, regardless of HIV status.

The new rule came into effect on Wednesday, November 27, whereas previously such transplants were only allowed as part of research projects. Announcing the change in a statement, HSS secretary Xavier Becerra said: “We continue to do everything in our power to increase access to life-saving organs while addressing health inequities faced by people with HIV.”

Becerra continued: “This rule removes unnecessary barriers to kidney and liver transplants, expanding the organ donor pool and improving outcomes for transplant recipients with HIV. This evidence-based policy update demonstrates our commitment to ensuring all Americans have access to the care they need.”

The safety of such transplants was established by previous research, including a study published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine. As part of the study, researchers followed 198 organ recipients for four years to compare rates of overall survival and organ rejection between those who received organs from donors who were HIV positive and others who weren’t. Both groups had similar rates of overall survival and low rates of organ rejection.

In 2010, surgeons in South Africa were the first to provide evidence of the safety of the practice. However, such transplants weren’t allowed in the US until 2013, when they were introduced but only in the context of research studies. Over 500 transplants of kidneys and livers from HIV positive donors have been performed in the US since.

Commenting on the new policy, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, Carole Johnson, said: “This is a significant step forward in expanding access and reducing wait times for life-saving organ transplants for people with HIV.”

Assistant secretary Rachel Levine said: “Research shows that kidney and liver transplants between donors and recipients with HIV can be performed safely and effectively. This change reflects our commitment to following the evidence and updating our approaches as we learn more.

“By removing research requirements where they are no longer needed, we can help more people with HIV access life-saving transplants.”