Unmissable queer events happening in Ireland this December

In the blink of an eye, we’ve somehow reached the end of 2024. There’s not much left to do other than round out the year in style with some fantastic events, happening all over Ireland this December. From fundraisers to cabarets and theatre shows, this list has something to suit every taste!

Poz World Panel: A World AIDS Day live podcast

To mark World AIDS Day 2024, GCN and Poz Vibe, in partnership with the Trinity LGBT+ Staff Network, are teaming up to host an unmissable live podcast fundraiser. Taking place on Sunday, December 1, hosts Robbie and Veda will be joined by four incredible guests who will share their experiences, in a discussion about HIV and immigration. Tickets are available now, and include free entry to The George afterwards!

Make the Yuletide GAZE

To celebrate Christmas, GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival is hosting two festive screenings in Dublin. The first is of The George documentary in the Irish Film Institute on December 2, and the second is of Carol in Light House Cinema on December 15. Find out more here!

It’s Always Your Bleedin’ Own

From queer writer Thommas Kane Byrne, It’s Always Your Bleedin’ Own is a celebration of life in Dublin’s North Inner City. Catch the show in Project Arts Centre from December 2 to 14. For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Gauche Market

The Gauche Market is returning to Dublin this festive season, offering multiple opportunities for shoppers to get their hands on some incredible gifts. Pawn Shop will host the first set of sellers on December 3 from 4-9pm, before the market travels to WigWam on December 15.

Songs of Theys

After a sold-out run at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2023, rising drag star MarianMarythe6th is bringing their award-winning show Songs of Theys back to the capital. Donegal’s number one eucharistic miniSister will be taking over the Smock Alley Theatre from December 6 to 11, with tickets available here.

National March for Palestine

On Saturday, December 7, there will be a National March for Palestine held in Dublin, starting at the Garden of Remembrance and finishing at the Dáil. Join demonstrators as they call on the government to introduce sanctions on Israel for its war crimes in Gaza.

Longford Pride Bingo Night

Longford Pride is raising vital funds with a special bingo night on Sunday, December 8. Books will be €5 with six games taking place and incredible prizes up for grabs. So, take your lucky pen with you and make your way to Longford Rugby Club to support a good cause.

StoneyBanter Christmas Cabaret

The Wild Geeze will be joined by a selection of very special guests for their StoneyBanter Christmas Cabaret, including the amazing Bella Curve, Wee Daniel O’Donnell and Joe on the Dolan. The event will be hosted in their usual venue, Kavanaghs Pub, on December 20. And if you simply can’t get enough of the dynamic duo, you can also catch them at Mischief & Mistletoe in Limerick, and their Waterford debut in St Patrick’s Gateway Centre.

A Glorious Christmas at St. Patrick’s

Join Glória LGBT+ Choir as it brings its epic mix of yuletide favourites and beloved classics to St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Taking place on Friday, December 20, this event is officially sold out, but for those lucky enough to get their hands on a pair, it promises to be a fantastic evening.

Guinness Storehouse ‘Woven In Tradition’

The Guinness Storehouse is transforming into a dazzling festive spectacle this winter, showcasing the talent of Dublin’s vibrant creative community. Created within a 1km radius of the building, ‘Woven In Tradition’ features over 1,000 unique decorations, designed by textile artist and designer Áine Byrne, expertly woven by Botany Weaving Mill and hand-crafted by a collective of skilled Irish designers and tailors from the capital. Running from November 25 to January 5, visitors will experience the magic that unfolds when the joys of creativity and community meet craftsmanship and entertainment this Christmas. Book your experience here.

That concludes our list of some of the amazing events happening in Ireland this December. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].