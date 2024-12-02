Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter to duet for upcoming Christmas special

As Christmas approaches, Sabrina Carpenter knows how to keep on giving. After releasing her hit ‘Nonsense’ and launching Fruitcake, her second EP and first Christmas record, this year the Short n’ Sweet singer is bringing it all into one masterpiece show.

The star is now gifting us with her special Netflix performance, Nonsense Christmas, which features duets with several renowned artists, including American pop singer and songwriter Chappell Roan.

Sabrina Carpenter promises to deliver a Christmas show like no other. You can expect plenty of famous guests, comedy, outfits, and a whole recollection of Carpenter’s previous work: songs from Fruitcake and a holiday-themed remix of ‘Nonsense’, hence the show’s name.

One of the most acclaimed guests on the show is queer pop singer Chappell Roan. It’s not yet clear what the pair will sing together, keeping the reveal as a bit of a Christmas surprise.

Other renowned guests include Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis. The show will also feature appearances from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevinge and Kyle Mooney. It seems Santa Claus will be the only one missing!

Carpenter has left a big footprint in the music industry over the last years, not only with chart-topper songs such as ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’, but also as a recent queer favourite. As she teams up with Roan for this special, the Christmas show is sure to be a delightful entertainment for all of her queer fans.

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” Carpenter said to magazine Tudum. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show- influencing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me”.

Carpenter also spoke to Cosmopolitan about the show, saying: “It’s an hour of literal nonsense […] If people are expecting boring, me singing by a tree, it’s not that. It’s so fun, so chaotic”.

Netflix has already dropped the trailer for the long-anticipated show, which will debut on December 6, 2024. So the only thing left is to mark the date on your calendar and get all festive for the upcoming seasonal performance.