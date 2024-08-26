Fans go wild as Sabrina Carpenter kisses Jenna Ortega in thrilling new music video

Sabrina Carpenter has taken the internet by storm with the release of her latest album Short n’ Sweet, and the accompanying music video for her single ‘Taste’, featuring fellow Disney star Jenna Ortega. The video, with its horror theme and sapphic undertones, has sparked a frenzy online, largely due to the surprising on-screen kiss between the two stars.

The chappell roan cover wasn’t enough to beat the straight allegations so sabrina had to hit us with this #TasteMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/QVTYunpdsE — raina (@raina_17) August 24, 2024

The music video draws heavy inspiration from the 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her, starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Carpenter and Ortega channel the film’s dark humour and gothic aesthetic, transforming the video into a visual feast with a twist of queer-coded storytelling. Throughout the video, the two are depicted in a battle for a man’s attention, but the unexpected kiss between Carpenter and Ortega flips the narrative on its head, much to the delight of fans.

As soon as the video dropped, social media exploded with reactions, especially from the LGBTQ+ community. Many praised the video as an iconic pop culture moment, with the kiss quickly becoming the highlight of the entire release. Memes, fan edits, and ecstatic posts flooded platforms like X and TikTok, with viewers celebrating the surprise queer twist.

Beyond the kiss, the lyrics of ‘Taste’ are also being dissected for potential queer interpretations. Carpenter sings lines like, “I heard you’re back together, and if that’s true, you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” which fans argue adds another layer of sapphic tension to the song’s narrative.

I would like to personally thank those tik tok lesbians with that podcast that accused sabrina of being the straightest woman alive a couple of months ago. clearly she saw that as a challenge pic.twitter.com/0Yvr4jDEgw — katie ✨🍉 (@gaylorapologist) August 23, 2024

Carpenter’s new album has already been making waves, and the buzz around the ‘Taste’ video is only adding to her growing reputation as a pop icon. Another track from the album, ‘Slim Pickins’, has also caught listeners’ attention due to a sample that many believe is the familiar Grindr notification sound, adding yet another playful nod to queer culture.

With her bold artistic choices and collaborations, Sabrina Carpenter is cementing herself as a major figure in pop music, and fans are eagerly embracing her evolution.