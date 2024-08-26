Sinn Féin faces backlash for approving UK puberty blocker ban in Northern Ireland

Sinn Féin has come under fire for backing the extension of the UK puberty blocker ban to Northern Ireland, with many questioning the party’s support for LGBTQ+ rights.

The ban was originally introduced by the UK Conservative government in May 2024 as a temporary measure applying only to England, Scotland and Wales. It was then renewed in August by Keir Starmer’s Labour government, with First Minister and Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill approving the ban’s extension to Northern Ireland, bringing the country in line with UK policy.

While Sinn Féin has declined to clarify why they approved the puberty blocker ban after previously saying they would not do so, the Department of Health stated that the extension was needed “to close potential loopholes that could be exploited by not having a UK-wide legislative approach on this matter”.

Separately, a party spokesperson added that it is “vital that clinicians continue to engage empathetically with young people who are seeking gender-affirming healthcare”.

“We are aware that the British Medical Association has recently launched a review of the Cass report, and we will monitor the conclusions of this review when it is published later in the year,” they continued.

“To be clear, our position is that clinical and healthcare is best determined by doctors and clinicians — not politicians — and needs to be informed by the clinical and scientific evidence.”

The ban on puberty blockers will cost lives! It's outrageous that Sinn Féin has backed this harmful ban in the North, betraying the thousands of LGBTQ+ people who have fought tirelessly for their rights. — People Before Profit August 26, 2024

The move was heavily criticised by several LGBTQ+ organisations, who called the ban “extremely disappointing”, adding that it “will undoubtedly cause harm to trans young people and their families who require this care”.

Other criticism has come also from politicians, with Social Democrats Councillor Chris Pender taking to X to say: “Michelle O’Neill’s signature on the ban of puberty blockers for trans youth in Northern Ireland is not just a policy decision—it’s a glaring contradiction of the supposed support for LGBTQ+ rights Sinn Féin claims. This is a betrayal of their members and the Trans community.”

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan also commented on the move, saying that support for the ban is the same as “celebrating abortion bans or attacking IVF”.

“Gender-affirming care, like all health treatments, should be between a person and their medical professional,” she said. “The parties in NI that signed off on this will hurt many people. Congrats.”

The leader of the Green Party Mal O’Hara, who became Northern Ireland’s first openly gay political leader in 2022, attended last weekend’s Foyle Pride parade in Derry, where he said there was “palpable anger at the Executive parties, particularly Sinn Féin for the banning of puberty blockers”.

Some images from Foyle Pride. An excellent day and great to catch up with many old friends. Palpable anger at the Executive parties, particularly Sinn Fein for the banning of puberty blockers. — Seanadóir Mal O'Hara (he/him) August 24, 2024

During the parade, some participants were seen carrying signs on the issue, with one with one reading: “Hey Sinn Féin, do you support LGBTQ+ people? M.O’N signed policy denying puberty blockers to young trans people (this is not a witty sign).”

According to one attendee who spoke to the Belfast Telegraph, many people at the event were “furious” that Sinn Féin was present at the day’s celebrations following their decision to back the ban.

ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement is organising a protest outside Sinn Féin headquarters in Dublin on Tuesday, August 27, to call on the party to reverse their decision to back the puberty blocker ban in Northern Ireland. Participants will gather at 1pm to protest in solidarity with trans youth.

Conor Tormey, member of the organisation, said: “Trans healthcare should be accessible to all and based on informed consent, not gate-keeping by politicians or the state.

“Puberty blockers are an essential and life-saving part of trans healthcare for young people and have been used safely for many years, including for premature puberty, but the ban is only being applied to trans young people.”

In Ireland, the HSE has commissioned the newly appointed clinical lead for transgender services, Dr Karl Neff, to review the Cass report, which prompted the introduction of the puberty blocker ban in the UK and has been condemned as “deeply flawed” by activists and experts.

“The clinical lead together with subject-matter expert colleagues are reviewing the final Cass Review and the NHS response,” the HSE said. “The purpose of this review is to inform the chief clinical officer (Dr Colm Henry) of any new clinical implications or recommendations arising from the completed report. This report is expected to be available in Q4 2024.”