Fabulous new Drag Masterclass launches in Dublin

A fabulous new Drag Masterclass for adults is launching in Dublin. The one-day workshop is being offered by the Gaiety School of Acting as part of its part-time education programme for the autumn season.

Hosted by the wonderful Tailor Maid, the intensive masterclass is designed for aspiring drag artists of all levels. Whether you’re a beginner curious about getting into the industry or a seasoned performer looking to refine your craft, the course will cover everything from makeup techniques and costume creation to performance tips and persona development, all in a fun and focused environment.

The class takes place on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 4pm, with booking available online now. What’s more, our friends at the Gaiety School of Acting are offering GCN readers a discounted rate, with the admission price reduced from €120 to €99 when the code ‘WOWOFFER’ is used at the checkout.

The Drag Masterclass comes as part of the Gaiety School of Acting’s ongoing mission to empower pupils to become their true selves. According to the team, there has been a noticeable increase in adults willing to take the leap towards something new and exciting, whether to explore a hidden talent, meet new friends or even just as a hobby.

The new suite of part-time autumn classes is based on an ethos of boosting confidence and empowering all kinds of voices, and features longstanding offerings, as well as some exciting additions. In recent years, the school’s Stand Up Comedy courses have surged in popularity, as have its Musical Theatre, Acting for Camera and Drama for Beginners classes.

The Gaiety School of Acting also offers an MA for adults in Theatre Practice in collaboration with University College Dublin.

To find out more about the drag masterclass or any of the other Gaiety School of Acting offerings, visit gaietyschool.com.