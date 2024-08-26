Drag Race star Detox comes out as trans during live performance

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Detox has publicly come out as trans during a live performance, marking a significant moment in her journey and within the drag community.

The casual reveal occurred during her performance at a Drag Night Chicago (DNC) event on Wednesday, August 21, where Detox was performing alongside fellow Drag Race queen Willam Belli.

While performing their iconic parody song ‘Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)’, Detox made a notable change to her lyrics. Typically, the line goes, “I am a top,” but this time Detox proudly declared, “I’m trans now,” to an enthusiastic applause of support from the audience.

While Detox has not yet made additional statements beyond her on-stage declaration, her Instagram profile confirms her pronouns as she/they.

Detox’s announcement places her among a growing list of Drag Race stars who have opened up about their gender identity since appearing on the show. Notable queens such as Adore Delano, Trinity The Tuck, Willow Pill, Amanda Tori Meating, and Bosco have also shared their experiences and journeys with the public in recent years.

The announcement also adds to Detox’s legacy as an influential figure in both the drag and LGBTQ+ communities. Known for her sharp wit, signature style, and boundary-pushing performances, her coming out as trans sends a powerful message and offers visibility and validation for countless individuals navigating their own gender identities.

The event at which she came out, Drag Night Chicago (DNC), was held in tandem with the Democratic National Convention, and not by coincidence. Organised by Drag PAC, a newly formed political action committee focused on mobilising young voters, the event took place at Metro in Wrigleyville and attracted a full house. Proceeds from ticket sales were donated to Drag PAC, reflecting the evening’s dual mission of entertainment and activism.

“Our main objective is to motivate them to get out and vote and get involved,” James Eidel of Drag PAC told the Chicago Sun-Times. Eidel added, “Drag has always been disarming — it takes away the sting of being talked at, talked to. Younger voters need to be talked to, they need messaging that feels relevant for them.”