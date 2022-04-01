Drag Race star Trinity the Tuck comes out as Trans and non-binary

The season nine queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race and joint winner of All Stars season four, Trinity the Tuck Taylor has come out to the world as Trans and non-binary in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Years ago after starting drag I seriously questioned how I identified with my gender,” Trinity, whose pronouns are she/they, wrote. “That’s why I altered my body starting at the age of 21 to look more feminine and also started hormone therapy for a short period.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRINITY THE TUCK (@trinitythetuck)

“I stopped because I personally don’t know that I would be comfortable living as female with the way I’d physically look,” she continued with candour. “Everyone has their own journey I suppose. I’ve spoken with many of my friends who are trans to get their thoughts and insight over the years. I still don’t know where my journey will take me, but I am trans-NB. I wanted to share my feelings in hopes that others who felt like me would know they aren’t alone. Sending out love! I hope it finds you.”

The post went live yesterday on Trans Day of Visibility, with the caption “It’s not always easy but love yourself! Life’s a journey!” and messages of support have been pouring in from all corners of the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Drag Race alum have been chiming in with comments of love and solidarity, and even Drag Race judges are applauding the courageous move in the comments thread which only allows for limited responses.

April Carrión wrote, “Congrats! Sending u lots of love” while Alexis Michelle said “Love you sis” and Jackie Cox added “happy TDOV my love”. Willam, with her dry wit that fans love so much, only wrote, “Wait you had work?” referring to Trinity’s plastic surgery treatments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRINITY THE TUCK (@trinitythetuck)

A picture equals a thousand words for Drag Race judge Carson Kressley who simply shared three emojis of applause while Michelle Visage shared a heart eyes emoji with a Trans flag.

Trinity is in good company with the timely reveal of her Trans and non-binary gender identity, as this year has already seen several of her Drag Race sisters share similar revelations. Among them are season 14 contestants, Bosco, Willow Pill and Jasmine Kennedie, as well as Drag Race UK‘s Blu Hydrangea.