Blu Hydrangea opens up about gender journey and shares pronouns

In a sincere moment of vulnerability, Blu Hydrangea confided in their RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World costars, Cheryl Hole and Jujubee, about their complex gender journey and confusion around pronouns.

“The main thing that I struggled with with drag is that I found I put Blu first,” Hydrangea told their sisters. “She was this beautiful creature that I turned into and that was the only time that I was confident in my body.”

Can we give the biggest shoutout to my true drag race bestie @BluHydrangea_ for her story, honesty and journey in which we will ALL support her! We love you Blu 💙 #DragRaceUK — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 9, 2022

With “a lot of things floating about in my mind about my gender”, Blu kept their feelings and thoughts private, sharing them only with their partner.

“In Northern Ireland, it’s so far backwards, you don’t learn about these things,” they explained. “For me, it was people on the show finding themselves, being on the show with people like Divina [De Campo] who was so well educated, it made me realise that gender is such a spectrum.”

the best thing about this episode is @BluHydrangea_ opening up about her struggle about coming into terms with her gender identity while giving us @Divinadecampo crumbs #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/QHWo4LzUfJ — Scarlet Bitch in the Multiverse of Sadness (@scarlet_biatch) February 9, 2022

When the 25 year-old drag artist from Belfast first appeared on the premiere season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Northern Ireland did not yet have marriage equality, with same-sex marriage only becoming legal in 2020.

“I don’t know where I fall on it, but I know that I’m not male or female,” they concluded the emotional conversation. “I’m just somewhere in between.”

My pronouns out of drag are He/They and in drag She/They! 💙 — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) February 8, 2022

Following the heartfelt onscreen moment which aired yesterday, February 8, Blu confirmed their pronouns on Twitter. “My pronouns out of drag are he/ they and in drag she/ they!” they wrote.

Many fans took to social media to share how they too have experienced similar confusion around gender and expressed their gratitude to the drag queen for helping them not to feel alone in this confusion.

One Twitter user among many wrote: “You’re so inspiring because I’ve also made the same realisation about myself. Thank you for letting me know I’m not the only one feeling this way. The pronouns are the same for me.”

I love @BluHydrangea_ 💙

Gender is a spectrum, it’s not binary and doesn’t fit into boxes. As a non binary person I’ve been working on who I am and what that means for me my entire life. I don’t have all the answers but if you feel like this and want to talk please just ask me x — Stephen Donnan-Dalzell (@Donnan_S) February 8, 2022

Blu your moment tonight, talking about finding your gender was heartfelt and important. Sending you so much love 💜 #rupaulsdragrace #RuPaulsDragRaceUK https://t.co/pfo7lqgySz — Sparkles✨ (@ironic_sparkles) February 9, 2022