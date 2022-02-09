Blu Hydrangea opens up about gender journey and shares pronouns

The Drag Race UK star has seen an outpouring of love from fans after opening up about feelings of confusion around their gender in the werkroom.

Entertainment . Written by Saoirse Schad.

Split screen of Blu Hydrangea: out of drag (left), in drag (right)
In a sincere moment of vulnerability, Blu Hydrangea confided in their RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World costars, Cheryl Hole and Jujubee, about their complex gender journey and confusion around pronouns.

“The main thing that I struggled with with drag is that I found I put Blu first,” Hydrangea told their sisters. “She was this beautiful creature that I turned into and that was the only time that I was confident in my body.”

With “a lot of things floating about in my mind about my gender”, Blu kept their feelings and thoughts private, sharing them only with their partner.

“In Northern Ireland, it’s so far backwards, you don’t learn about these things,” they explained. “For me, it was people on the show finding themselves, being on the show with people like Divina [De Campo] who was so well educated, it made me realise that gender is such a spectrum.”

When the 25 year-old drag artist from Belfast first appeared on the premiere season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Northern Ireland did not yet have marriage equality, with same-sex marriage only becoming legal in 2020.

“I don’t know where I fall on it, but I know that I’m not male or female,” they concluded the emotional conversation. “I’m just somewhere in between.”

Following the heartfelt onscreen moment which aired yesterday, February 8, Blu confirmed their pronouns on Twitter. “My pronouns out of drag are he/ they and in drag she/ they!” they wrote.

Many fans took to social media to share how they too have experienced similar confusion around gender and expressed their gratitude to the drag queen for helping them not to feel alone in this confusion.

One Twitter user among many wrote: “You’re so inspiring because I’ve also made the same realisation about myself.  Thank you for letting me know I’m not the only one feeling this way. The pronouns are the same for me.”

