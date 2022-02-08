9 queer gift ideas to put a smile on your Valentine's face in 2022

Valentine’s Day is soon to be upon us and for those of you crying out for cool gift ideas, fear not! GCN has got you covered.
1. Quirky cards from WeirdWaterColours
View this post on Instagram
Let’s start with the basics – support this queer Irish business and pick up a Valentine’s card to make you or your boo LOL.
2. Custom Valentine’s Day face socks
View this post on Instagram
Speaking of quirky, here’s another one that will get some laughs: why not put your loved one’s face on a pair of socks? For an extra few quid, you can even get your own face alongside theirs. Plus, they come in rainbow colours! Comfy, practical and oh so hilarious!
3. Strange Planet
View this post on Instagram
Another one for those who love to laugh, Strange Planet and Stranger Planet are comic-strip-style books showing two genderless alien beings exploring and navigating this strange planet we call Earth. It’s all kinds of hilarious and I urge you to follow @nathanwpylestrangeplanet on Instagram right now. You can thank me later.
4. Lover’s Day Gift Box
View this post on Instagram
Hen’s Teeth Store have launched a luxurious Lover’s Day Gift Box, a hamper full of goodies for this Valentine’s Day and we are Here. For. It! A craft cocktail, inner peace candle, ocelot chocolate and more… although, you had me at craft cocktail.
5. Tickets for YEARS & YEARS: Mother Pride Opening Party
View this post on Instagram
I mean, need I say more? Mother Block Party, the biggest Pride party in Ireland, will make a grand return for a whole weekend of celebrations, starting Friday June 24, 2022… and they’ve teamed up with the glorious Years & Years! Tickets always make a great gift, but this… this is epic.
6. Human Collective Apparel
View this post on Instagram
For our fellow fashionistas out there, the Human Collective is a new sustainable fashion line promoting a message of diversity, so it’s the perfect gift idea for your Valentine. This gorgeous and comfy loungewear is for anyone and everyone who wants to look good and feel fab.
7. The Queer Agenda Card Game
View this post on Instagram
This novelty card game is described as the “ultimate LGBTQ party game for you and your drag queen friends”. For those of you who feel like the classic ‘dinner and a movie’ dates are so overdone, this could make the perfect evening.
8. Mitski’s new album
View this post on Instagram
We know there are plenty of Mitski’s fans among us so you probably already know that her new album Laurel Hell came out last Friday. But did you know that you can buy it on cassette? Talk about retro! It may be time to dust off your walkman.
9. Something from the GCN shop
View this post on Instagram
Are we a little biased? Maybe… but seriously, check out our fab collection by Brian Teeling! We’ve also got a limited stock of LIVING: The booklet, a beautiful encapsulation of the dynamic World AIDS Day project by GCN and HIV Ireland. All proceeds from our shop go towards keeping GCN a free resource for our beloved LGBTQ+ family, so everybody wins.
BONUS: Plant Stands Ireland
View this post on Instagram
And that’s our gift guide of Valentine’s day gift ideas for 2022! Hope you’re now overflowing with creative pressies ideas for your loved one(s) and happy shopping.
© 2022 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.