Grab your tickets for epic Years And Years and Mother Pride Party team-up

The legendary Mother Club have been absolutely knocking it out of the park lately. And they are far from finished. From 9am tomorrow – Friday November 5 – you’ll be able to get your glittery hands on tickets for the Years & Years: Mother Pride Opening Party!

On Friday June 24, 2022, Mother Block Party, the biggest Pride party in Ireland, will make a grand return to the summer and to the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks for a whole weekend of celebrations.

And what better way to kick off the ultimate party than with the ultimate pop act.

Cormac Cashman of Mother shared, “This coming summer, we’re running the biggest Pride event we’ve ever run, with our Pride Opening Party Friday night, followed by a two day Pride Block Party Saturday and Sunday. I’m really delighted that we’re kicking off our Pride weekend with one of the biggest queer acts in music at the moment, and I can’t wait to see Years & Years take to the stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)



As Years & Years, Olly Alexander has become one of the world’s most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned five Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and played triumphant shows ranging from Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage to The SSE Arena (with a homecoming date there now confirmed as part of 2022’s tour). Along the way, Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community all of which, in its own way, has taken him to Night Call – their most essential album to date.

Consider yourself warned, folks, these tickets are going to sell out in no time, so don’t wait years and… oh you know where this is going.

Tickets go on general sale at 9 am Friday 5th November from Eventbrite and are priced from €49.50.