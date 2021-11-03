Mykki Blanco is coming to Dublin this weekend and we cannot wait

Mykki Blanco will be paying a much-anticipated visit to Lost Lane, Dublin, this Friday courtesy of Mother and Hidden Agenda, and we are so there!

Known for their incredible live performances, Blanco has been a defining force in the “queer rap” genre since they began releasing music, making a splash with their debut album, Mykki, in 2016. We have had the honour of having them grace the cover of our own GCN magazine.

Blanco’s career has been a colourful and impressive one, starting out as a child actor and moving on to release work as a writer and photographer before graduating to become the icon we all know and love.

The last few years of their career have been spent focusing on their next chapter of music, and they’ve recently been signed with Transgressive Records, the label behind A Month of Sundays, Two Door Cinema Club and Dave Okumu.

Since their first album release a mere five years ago, Blanco has had some pretty major collaborations to their name, including the likes of Kanye West, Madonna, Charli XCX, Kathleen Hanna and Yves Tumor, and most recently they’ve released a mini-album called Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep in June of this year. If you haven’t checked it out already, it’s a must!

As if the magnificent Blanco isn’t enough, they’ll be supported by fellow musician and the incredible artist behind Gecko, Coucou Chloe. But the show doesn’t stop there; Mother DJs will keep the party alive until the early hours of Saturday morning, promising us all a wild and memorable night.

Tickets for the extravaganza are a mere €19.46 and are available to book right here, right now. Doors open at 9 PM and the party shall live on until 3 AM.

So join us, Mykki Blanco, Coucou Chloe and more at Lost Lane in Dublin this Friday! We can’t wait to see you there.