Drag Race UK vs The World Ru-veals its stunning global cast

“If Ru calls you, you answer,” said Jujubee in the newly released promo for Drag Race UK vs The World.

The trailer for the much-anticipated new series has just dropped, showing the familiar faces of the nine amazing drag performers who will be welcomed back to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race to compete for the crown. Safe to say, this is going to be a SICKENING season.

Jujubee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

This prolific queen is about to make her fourth return to the franchise, after placing in the top three on season two of the original series and seasons one and five of All Stars.

If anyone can snatch the crown, it’s this drag Olympian… who also appeared on Graham Norton’s drag singing competition, Queen of the Universe.

Monique Heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Joining her US sister, Monique Heart is making a triumphant return to our screens after having competed on season ten of the US series and placed top three in All Stars four.

“From the depths of my heart, I knew I would love to be able to do this one more time,” said Monique. “And then I got a phone call. I took that call.”

Baga Chipz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Representing the UK, Drag Race UK season one alum and Frock Destroyer, Baga Chipz is here to make things “Much betta!” She’s another top three queen who stole the hearts of Drag Race fans around the world.

“I’m going to bring it this time!” she said. “The wigs, the outfits are going to be much betta. I am ready to battle.”

Blu Hydrangea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Hailing from Belfast in Northern Ireland, Drag Race UK season one’s Blu Hydrangea is back and ready for a fight.

“Blu is no longer GCSE art project; she’s a masterpiece baby,” Blu said. “I’m here to send some bitches home.”

Cheryl Hole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Competing alongside her season one sisters, Cheryl Hole is also representing the UK and fans are overjoyed to see her return to our screens. Cheryl is serving Wonder Woman realness and says that she’s “the one to beat”.

“I’m ready to show that I’m not mediocre anymore!” she warns her competitors. “This is the queen of the huns right here. I’m gonna have all the badges. I’m gonna be walking sideways because it’s so heavy because I’ve got all the badges… and I’ll be queen of the world.”

Jimbo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

From Drag Race Canada, Jimbo is in with a real chance at snatching the crown after placing fourth on season one. Self-described “wacko” says she can be a clown as well as glamourous and everything in between. Maybe even queen of the world?

“I can’t wait to take out my sisters. I’m going to crush them with my breasts, stab them with my fingers…” she said. “And then scream at them! I have a thirst for drag blood. Make sure that you sleep with one eye open!”

Lemon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

A vision in yellow, Lemon will be vying for the prize against her Drag Race Canada sister, and she’s about to break out all of her many talents to help her get to the top.

“On my season, I came in as a dancing queen diva and I ended up dominating in these comedy challenges,” said Lemon. “So I don’t know if you’ll remember me as a dancer or a funny gal… but guess what? I’m all of the above.”

Pangina Heals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

The sole representative of Drag Race Thailand, Pangina is here to compete for the first time! Considered the RuPaul of Thailand, Pangina has only judged up until this point, so we are mega-excited to see what she brings to the table.

“I can sing, I can dance, I can act! I am an Asian chameleon,” she says. “I love serving you a different variety of drag. I’m excited to compete with all the queens from the world – but they don’t know who I am. I am going to be the dark horse of this competition. I know what they can do, but they don’t know what I can do.”

Janey Jacké

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

And finally, we have the fierce runner up of season one of Drag Race Holland, Janey, who declared as far back as November 2020 that there was an All Stars season somewhere in her future.

“I was so close,” she said on narrowly losing the race to Envy Peru. “But this time ’round, I’m ready, hungry and I’m feistier than ever… They think I’m just a pretty girl. But I want to break the stereotypes of what people think of the Netherlands. I’ve got it all.”

Drag Race UK vs The World is set to air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Tuesday February 1, so save the date and we’ll see you at the main stage.