Same-sex marriage around the world: the story so far and what's next

Although the history of same-sex marriage around the world is a fairly recent one, the number of countries that have embraced marriage equality continues to increase. As of today, in more than 30 countries same-sex couples can finally enjoy equal rights, with the last few years bringing some most-welcome new additions to the list. And we don’t even need to look that far!

Our very close neighbour, Northern Ireland recognised same-sex marriages in 2020, becoming the last part of the United Kingdom to take the step.

And that’s not the only good news from our region. A landmark ruling was passed last December by the EU top court, the European Court of Justice that same-sex parents and their children are to be recognised as family in all member states. Such judgment gives a powerful boost to the rights of same-sex couples in the Union, considering that only 16 of the 50 EU countries currently recognise marriage equality.

The ruling follows another one passed in 2018 by the court, which held that all member states must recognise the same-sex marriages of both EU and non-EU citizens who immigrated within their borders.

Despite continued resistance in many parts of the world, some positive steps have also been taken in regions where no country recognised marriage equality before, like Asia and Central America.

Read on to get the full list.

2001

The Netherlands legalises same-sex marriages, becoming the very first country in the world to do so.

2003

Marriage equality is granted to all Belgian citizens.

20th July 2005: The Canadian Bill – C-38 – receives Royal Assent, legalising same-sex marriage nationwide. #OnThisDay #Queerstory pic.twitter.com/T1om3ZoUIt — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) July 20, 2021

2005

Canada becomes the first country in the American continent to introduce full marriage equality.

After a rejection from the Spanish Senate, the Spanish parliament finally makes same-sex marriage legal in the whole nation.

2006

South Africa legalises same-sex marriages, becoming the only African country to do so to this day.

2008

After allowing civil unions in 1993, it takes Norway 15 years to grant full marriage rights to same-sex couples.

2009

With an overwhelming majority, the Swedish parliament makes same-sex marriages legal in the whole country.

11th June 2010 – Iceland’s Parliament approves same-sex marriage, 49-0, as the country becomes the ninth in the world to legalise it. Opinion polls suggest that the bill is hugely popular with the Icelandic public. #OnThisDay #Queerstory pic.twitter.com/B6qvz1uOsV — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) June 11, 2021

2010

Iceland introduces same-sex marriage and in the same year its Prime Minister, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, becomes the first head of government in the world to ever enter such a union.

A same-sex marriage bill is signed into law in Portugal.

Argentina is the first Latin American country to grant marriage equality to its citizens.

2012

After being the first country to legally recognise same-sex unions through civil partnerships, Denmark also grants them marriage equality.

2013

Uruguay is the second Latin American country to legislate for same-sex marriage.

New Zealand becomes the first country in the Asia-Pacific area to pass such legislation.

In France, a bill is signed into law that effectively implements marriage equality.

In Brazil, the Justice’s National Council rules that marriage licences should be granted to same-sex couples.

Eight years ago, France officially legalized same-sex marriage 🏳️‍🌈. Ahead of #Pride, we honor those whose activism and bravery made this change possible. Today, France continues to make advances for #LGBTQIA equality within the #EU 🇪🇺 and around the world. pic.twitter.com/KwiG0iMyHi — French Embassy U.S. (@franceintheus) May 18, 2021

2014

Both England and Wales pass legislation to allow same-sex marriages, followed closely by Scotland in the same year.

Luxembourg votes with an overwhelming majority for a law that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt children.

2015

Finland, the last Nordic country to do so, finally recognises marriage equality.

Ireland makes same-sex marriage legal, becoming the first country in the world to do so by popular vote in a referendum.

Same-sex marriages are legalised in Greenland, the world’s biggest island.

The United States Supreme Court introduces marriage equality into federal law.

23rd May 2015: Ireland says 'Yes' to #MarriageEquality, making history as the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage through popular vote. Ireland becomes recognised across the globe as a leader in LGBTQ+ rights. #OnThisDay #Queerstory pic.twitter.com/NqGOUM1X1e — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) May 23, 2021

2016

In Colombia, the Constitutional Court rules to legalise same-sex marriage.

2017

Germany allows same-sex couples to wed in a widely supported move across the country.

Malta grants marriage equality to all its citizens.

An unchallenged majority of Australian legislators approves a law on same-sex marriage, enacting the will of the citizens.

Germany celebrates as same-sex marriage is legalized. pic.twitter.com/JRXfoZ0ICP — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 2, 2017

2019

After a high court rules that barring same-sex couples from marriage is unconstitutional, marriage equality is established in Austria.

Taiwan legalises same-sex marriage, becoming the first Asian country to do so.

After judges rule in favour of a gay couple who sued the country’s civil registry, same-sex marriage is made law in Ecuador.

2020

Northern Ireland is the last country in the UK to establish marriage equality.

Costa Rica is the first Central American country to recognise equal marriage rights to same-sex couples.

2021

After a four-year effort, Chile also legalises same-sex marriages.

With a majority of 64.1% in a referendum, Switzerland passes legislation on marriage equality.

Even though the number of countries that currently recognise marriage equality is increasing, we still have a long way to go. If you would like to stay up to date on the recognition of same-sex marriage around the world, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is a useful resource to track its development. Our collective hope is that the list we compiled in this article will keep getting longer and that same-sex couples around the whole world will finally be granted equal legal status and dignity.