Drag Race season 14 star Bosco comes out as Trans

Drag Race season 14’s Bosco has just come out as Trans in a Twitter thread that is garnering massive support from fans, friends and allies.

“I can’t really think of a better time to tell y’all so here it goes,” the reality TV star wrote, clearly referencing the ongoing conversation about her heterosexual cisgender season 14 sister, Maddy Morphosis, “I’m straight too”.

Accompanying the Tweet are two pictures of Bosco smiling and proudly living as her true self.

“I’m a very private person but it would feel silly to not talk about this while I have this platform,” she went on to say in the thread. “After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT after getting back from Drag Race.”

HRT, or Hormone Replacement Therapy, is a treatment that some Trans people choose to undergo to increase estrogen levels.

“This is something that’s been on my mind for over a decade now. I’ve spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process. Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I’d be treated. I still am.”

While it is heartbreaking that Bosco endured such fear about beginning her journey as a Trans woman, both financially and socially, the talented drag artist went on to confirm that she’s “now in a place where [she’s] surrounded by love and support.”

“Love from my heaven sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends,” she continued in her Twitter thread. “I’m not quite where I want to be yet, but I’m starting to see her peak through more and more.”

She concluded by saying, “I’m trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, before playfully finally signing off, “Love, Bosco and her AAA sized titties.”

The next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 airs tonight, February 11.