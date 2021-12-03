RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queens, airdate, trailer and all the T

Mama Ru is back and serving Miranda Priestly realness in season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Premiering on January 7, VH1 brings us a two-parter intro to what promises to be a fierce season full of firsts, including the first cisgender straight man to compete in the ever-expanding franchise.

Self-described as “Arkansas’s most overrated drag queen”, comedy queen Maddy Morphosis will be making Herstory as the first straight, cis-male contestant.

Appearing in the promo as a vision in pink from head to toe (literally), she declared on Instagram, “The game is on! And I’m excited to announce that I’m a contestant on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race! The game will NEVER be the same!”

The candy-land themed trailer dropped yesterday, revealing the colourful cast clad in neon pinks and yellows and, although fans are already picking up on some low-energy performances in the trailer, the queens’ artistry cannot be denied.

Starring in season 14 alongside Maddy Morphosis will be Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Lady Camden, Orion Story and Willow Pill.

Among the fierce competitors for the coveted crown, sceptre, cash prize and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar are two queens adding some Trans representation to the diverse line-up, Kerry Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jere.

The season will also see the drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly in the form of the adorable Willow Pill and a Sacramento-based queen originally from the UK, the not-so-regal Lady Camden.

The cast RuVeal comes just days after (spoiler alert) Krystal Versace was crowned the winner of Drag Race UK season 3.

At just 19 years of age, the youngest ever winner proclaimed onstage that being a part of the Drag Race family had been the “most amazing experience I could’ve ever wished for in my entire life”.

Now that she’s been bestowed the crown and title, Versace says she’s “just ready to rule the f**king world.”