These local Irish queer businesses have your Christmas shopping needs covered

Support businesses in Ireland this Christmas season by shopping with these fantastic local Irish queer businesses and organisations, so you can feel good about every part of your purchase.

We’ve finally reached that much-anticipated time of year when we can shamelessly blast Christmas songs while gleefully hanging lights on every inanimate object in our homes, but sometimes we can get bogged down by the chaos and stress of the holiday season. So, we’ve compiled this list of phenomenal local shops to support this holiday season.

Dublin Pride

A literal staple of the Irish LGBTQ+ calendar, you absolutely cannot miss Dublin Pride’s Winter Pride Hub at the CHQ. Open until December 11th, this is the ultimate opportunity to invest in meaningful and locally made Pride-themed gifts for your loved ones this Christmas. They’ve got flags, shirts, face coverings, and plenty more. Oh, and while you’re there, be sure to check out GCN and HIV Ireland’s photographic exhibition!

House of Dapper

The incredibly talented Irish crafters of House of Dapper make masks, jewellery, t-shirts and more. Specialising in LGBTQ+ merch, they can even make rings and pendants in your colours. They even have adorable christmas tree decorations!

You can check them out on Etsy or find them at the Winter Pride Hub at the CHQ Dublin as mentioned above! From hats to jewellery, shoelaces to aprons, House of Dapper has got you covered this Christmas.

We Will Dance Again Mother Merch



Mother celebrated their tenth-anniversary last year with one of the hottest merch drops. The We Will Dance Again tops and tees are–still–great for anyone missing the sweaty joy that is dancing in the club.

POZVIBE

Our friends at POZVIBE produce a podcast for HIV Positive people, friends, and allies. It’s a place to share stories and is sponsored by Dublin Pride. The podcast is hosted by the wonderful Robbie Lawlor and Veda Lady and is made by poz people. Launched in May of 2021 and made in Ireland, the podcast conveniently has an awesome spread of merch available on their shop website.

Shop their stylish and bold t-shirts, hoodies, sportswear, and workwear this Christmas. By purchasing their products, you are actively supporting the continuation of their incredible work. If you order now, you can still get your delivery by Christmas!

Vegan Sandwich Co

This delicious sandwich shop and queer business serves food made directly in their own kitchen in Smithfield. Their *chefs kiss* sandwiches leaves you questioning everything you know about what vegan meals can be.

This Christmas, grab their adorable and eco-friendly lunch box, baby pink or black branded tote bag, and more! Check out their website to shop these goodies.

GCN

Your very own GCN has teamed up with Brian Teeling once again to bring you the latest PROTEST! collection just in time for this festive season.

The virtual doors are officially open, and the stunning collection honours the fierce fight for equality for LGBTQ+ rights on the island of Ireland and beyond, paying homage to the power and tenacity of the queer community with a distinctly Irish flavour. Shop the printed tees, totes, caps, and buttons knowing that the proceeds will to enable us to continue as a free and accessible resource for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and around the world.

Let the Christmas caroling, tinsel stringing, and cookie baking commence, without the stress of finding the perfect gifts. Support these talented businesses by shopping from these local Irish queer shops and feel extra warm and fuzzy about your gift-giving this holiday season.