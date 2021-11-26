Launching today, November 26, GCN is opening its virtual shop doors to present the latest in Brian Teeling’s fabulous apparel collection, PROTEST! just ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

This stunning collection honours the fierce fight for equality for LGBTQ+ rights on the island of Ireland and beyond, paying homage to the power and tenacity of the queer community with a distinctly Irish flavour.

Proceeds from this glorious line will help raise vital funds to enable us to continue as a free and accessible resource for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and around the world.

It was very important to us that this collection be produced ethically, so we are proud to say that we can guarantee these items are all vegan, cruelty-free and sweatshop-free. They’re also made using the finest organic fabrics and high-quality inks, ensuring products that will stand the test of time and wear.

“This collection is intended as an aide-mémoire for the community,” said Brian Teeling, the creator behind this diverse and engaging set of designs. “So much of our history is shrouded in a rainbow pall.

“The activism, the root causes of queer oppression, and the violence that is sharpened against intersections of the queer community are all left unremembered and unappreciated. This is a non-comprehensive reminder. To reflect on the past and utilise its echoes to create a future for all members of our community.”

Every item is carefully wrapped and shipped in eco-friendly print and packaging, dispatched and on its way to you in five working days. But be sure to hurry, because we can only guarantee your PROTEST! apparel will arrive by Christmas if you place your order before the cut-off dates, as listed below.

Ireland: December 21

UK: December 20

Europe: December 13

USA: December 9

Rest of World: December 4

You can check out the dynamic PROTEST! Christmas line here.