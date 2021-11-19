GCN and HIV Ireland present LIVING: a unique portrayal of people living with HIV in Ireland

GCN and HIV Ireland are very proud to present LIVING: a unique portrayal of people living with HIV in Ireland.

For the fourth year running, GCN and HIV Ireland have once again teamed up for a World AIDS Day initiative, and this year we are bringing you a special project that seeks to give real visibility and celebrate the diversity of people living with HIV in Ireland.

LIVING is an innovative, first-of-its-kind, photographic exhibition showcasing a powerful and inspiring collection of portraits by the wonderfully talented photographer Hazel Coonagh.

This unique expression will highlight the leadership role people living with HIV contribute to the HIV response, particularly in relation to confronting and challenging stigma.

After 40 years of HIV and AIDS, this not-to-be-missed milestone moment in Ireland’s HIV response will endeavour to change the narrative, move away from outdated stereotypes, and shift society’s perceptions.

The exhibition will be launched at a special fundraising event on World AIDS Day, Wednesday, December 1, at 7 pm in The CHQ Building in Dublin. Hosted by national treasure, Panti Bliss, join us for an inspirational conversation with portrait participants, who will contribute their thoughts on living with HIV in Ireland in 2021 and provide words of encouragement and support to other people living with HIV across our shores.

The photographic exhibition is made possible by the voluntary contributions of people living with HIV. We’re so thankful for their participation.

Following the launch, the exhibition will run until 10th December and is free to see during CHQ opening hours.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will be able to make donations through some special Tap to Donate points as well as by texting “GCN” to 50300 to donate €4*. All donations will provide much-needed funding for GCN and HIV Ireland.

The Living project and event is proudly supported and funded by GSK, the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, Dublin Pride and EPIC.

Tickets for the launch of LIVING at CHQ in Dublin are available from Eventbrite online here.

COVID-19 Safety Information:

This is an indoor standing event. COVID certificates will be required to gain entry to the event. Attendees are asked to wear a face-covering at all times during the event, except when eating or drinking.

*GCN and HIV Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.25 per text. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 014819311.