GCN and HIV Ireland proudly present World AIDS Day 2020 in conversation with Panti

For the third year, GCN and HIV Ireland are proud to once again collaborate to present a very special digital 2020 World AIDS Day conversation hosted by Panti. As with previous years, we take inspiration for our event from the 2020 theme for World AIDS Day, Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility. Join us on December 1st for a dynamic evening of conversation hosted by the one and only, Panti.

The world’s attention has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and other health responses, including the HIV response, have been impacted by this. The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the challenges faced by people living with HIV, and key populations affected by HIV, including access to health care, increasing the vulnerability of marginalised groups to HIV.

This year, the Irish LGBTQ+ community lost a beloved ally, Mary Shannon, the custodian of the Irish Names Quilt. Mary Shannon was a guest at our first World AIDS Day event two years ago which you can listen back to here. We will have a tribute to Mary on December 1.

Thread: 1/ As we approach #WorldAIDSDay 2020, we take a look back at World AIDS Day in #Ireland 30 years ago, in 1990, from the #NationalHIVArchive. The international theme in 1990 was #WomenandAIDS. pic.twitter.com/uZPgElY2nq — HIV Ireland (@HIVIreland) November 25, 2020

Joining Panti next Tuesday evening will be the newly named custodian of the Names Quilt, Judith Finlay of Queer Culture Ireland who’ll talk to Panti about the newly launched HIV/AIDS exhibition, ‘The Quilt: Echoes of Memories’

Adam Shanley the MPOWER Programme manager will join Panti to discuss the local context and impact on our community and HIV infection rates in light of the continued closure of the Gay Men’s Health Service.

The GMHS was closed in March and staff were redeployed to COVID-19 test centres. Most other public sexual health services also closed as staff were redeployed to the COVID-19 response, but have since reopened with some restrictions or reduced capacity.

Andrew Leavitt from ACT UP Dublin will discuss with Panti the global perspective with a view to the good news story that is U=U and a focus on the work still to do in terms of HIV/AIDS activism.

Our final esteemed guest for this special World AIDS days event will be the fabulous Veda who came out about her HIV status a year ago with a powerful single and video release, ‘I Came Out One Night’.

This special digital World AIDS Day event will be broadcast live on December 1st from 7 pm on GCN’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

