Young boy writes heart wrenching letter about growing up LGBTQ+ to Santa

A young boy’s heart wrenching letter to Santa has sparked a flood of support from the online LGBTQ+ community.

On the website for United States Postal Service’ Operation Santa, which gathers letters addressed to Father Christmas, a young boy’s message about growing up LGBTQ+ garnered a monumental reaction online. In his note, he asked, “Dear Santa, do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay[?]”

The letter tugged on the heartstrings of over a thousand people as they quickly rushed to share messages of support. A person shared, “It absolutely kills me that our society, at any time at all, and especially still present day, could engrain this awful thought in anyone’s mind.”

This letter to Santa broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/NWbum1rvaX — Nancy Cruz-Garcia 🇲🇽 (@Nancy_Cruises) November 22, 2020

One response stated, “Oh I’m crying. Oh to live in a world where a kid never has to question this.”

Another person expressed, “It is literally of of my top priorities to make sure that my kids know no matter who they are or who they love I will never deny them and neither will the God that I believe in.”

Numerous people are also sharing their own experiences of growing up LGBTQ+ and living with the fear that they will not be accepted due to their sexuality. One person responded to the letter by writing, “Please stop, I’m crying. This is something I would write as a kid.”

Many letters on the Operation Santa website shared heartbreaking stories from young kids as they wrote about their experiences with homelessness and loss. One mother penned a message about how this holiday season will be the first time her children can all be together in a house.

A Twitter user responded to the notes by writing, “Was not expecting to cry this early in the morning from some Santa letters but holy cow some of these are gut wrenching.”