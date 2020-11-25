Comedian Gemma Hutton brings her exciting new show to a Festival of Dangerous Ideas week 5

The dazzling comedian and queer activist Gemma Hutton will be springboarding her latest show into week 5 of a Festival of Dangerous Ideas.

From social media to queer identities, Gay Project’s phenomenal Festival has grappled with fascinating ideas over the past four weeks. Entering into week 5, they are showing no signs of losing steam, delivering stellar sessions each time.

On Twitter, Gay Project wrote, “We continue to have a ball with our weekly Queer Studies; Festival of Dangerous Ideas putting bad ideas in the bin and good ideas on the mantelpiece.”

A Festival of Dangerous Ideas continues to deliver bold and innovative ideas which challenge and entertain audience members. Academics, artists, and activists bring their all each session for talks that examine LGBTQ+ history and what’s next for the community.

In week 5, audience members are in for a treat as the festival welcomes Hutton to the Break for Art portion. Fresh from Outburst Arts, she will be bringing a piece from her exciting new show I/Mother, which deals with the “awkward tension between being a radical queer activist and getting the child to nursery on time in a Seat Alhambra.”

Along with this incredible Break for Art portion, Dr Páuric Kerrigan will be making his anticipated return after an in-depth talk in week 4. As a teaching fellow in the School of Information Communication Studies at UCD, he has a particular interest in queer media and communications, especially the intersection of queer identities and media technologies.

In a Festival of Dangerous Ideas week 5, Kerrigan speaks on the topic of certification. With this intriguing premise, he will lead audience members into a thought-provoking discussion around who gets to certify people and for what.

Gay Project also recently launched a brand new website, festival of dangerous ideas.ie, to hold the recordings and materials from each session. So people can catch up with all the episodes there.

If you want to join in on week 5 of the Festival of Dangerous Ideas, tickets can be found at this link. All 12 sessions are free.