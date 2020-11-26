Move over RuPaul, new Brazilian drag show hits Netflix

A Queen is Born, Netflix’s new original Brazilian drag queen show made it’s debut on November 11, starring Queens Alexia Twister and Gloria Groove.

While we wait for series two of Drag Race UK, set to air in early 2021, A Queen is Born, is perfect to get you through until then. Brazilian drag queens, Alexia Twister and Gloria Groove are the perfect hosts for this drag race.

Gloria Groove is a Brazilian Rapper, songwriter, voice actor, actor, and a Drag Queen. She started her career at 7 years-old. Groove starred in the Record TV telenovels savage and started to work as a voice actor. Working in theatre as a teenager motivated her to adopt the persona ‘Gloria Groove’ in 2014. Now we can see her in the latest show as a Queen Drag in A Queen is Born.

Groove’s counter Queen, Alexia Twister is also a Brazilian Drag Star, an actor known for Romeu and Romeu (2016), Drag me like a Queen (2017) and now A Queen is Born.

Within each episode, Alexia Twister and Gloria Groove act as godmothers, helping people who dream of being part of the drag universe to pursue the career. With makeup tips, costumes, posture, voice acting, and choreography, participants will experience a transformation that will lead them to their final presentation. The team will also count on special integrants to coach the selected participants during the show.

Some celebrities complete the team of experts created to help each participant discover the best of themselves. A Queen is Born is a motivating program about freedom, dreams fulfilled, dialogue, tolerance and fun, with performances defined as “breathtaking”.

This São Paulo based production is six episodes long with an average duration of 40 minutes each. You can catch up with the series on Netflix and catch a glimpse of the drop-dead gorgeous trailer below.