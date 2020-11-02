Drag Race UK series two set to air in early 2021

It was announced this morning on Twitter that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two is set to air in early 2021. The news has been met with much excitement online.

BBC also announced that they have begun casting for series three of the show with RuPaul saying:

Category is…..UPLIFTING NEWS! Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on its way and the doors are open for series three casting: https://t.co/TDhrgUCeKn pic.twitter.com/I90O2ygW7G — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 2, 2020

“Early in 2021, season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.

“We’re also currently casting season 2 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer.

“We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it most.”

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to our screen for Drag Race UK series two due to air on BBC Three early 2021, bringing some much-needed joy to the world.

Drag Race UK series one, which was a runaway success, but series 2 production had to halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After production came to a halt in March a spokesperson for the BBC confirmed that Drag Race UK filming would be stopped until it was safe for both the cast and production team to return to work.

The Drag Race UK team are keeping their lips sealed for now with regards to the incoming queens and extra special celebrity guest judges. They did announce that season two will be bigger and better with 12 queens battling it out for the crown over 10 weeks.

As with all seasons of Drag Race, fans have been busy investigating who may be competing in season two.

In their casting call for season three, the BBC said

“If you think you are brimming with Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent then please apply for series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK at rupaulsdragraceuk.com/casting And hurry, the deadline to register your interest is 14 November 2020.”

We know an Irish queen or ten who we think could snatch the crown and hopefully, we will see some of their faces in series two.