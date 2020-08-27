Drag Race UK producers issue update on season 2 amid coronavirus pandemic

Season one of Drag Race UK, a spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was immensely popular and had viewers not only from the UK and Ireland but worldwide, gagging for more by the season finale where The Vivienne was crowned the winner.

As many fans had hoped, the BBC Three series was renewed with a second season being officially announced in November 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production which had already commenced had to be called off for the health and safety of the team and all competing queens. However, all is not lost, as the producers are currently in talks and are hoping to recommence production and finish filming by the end of 2020!

Speaking at a panel event for the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, Fiona Campbell, BBC Three controller, confirmed the rumours of kick-starting production on the series soon are true. She explained that the show was interrupted “midway through filming” due to the pandemic and is “currently being regrouped.”

Campbell seems to be quite optimistic about the rescheduling stating: “I think the best thing I can say is hopefully if we all stay well and stable in the UK like we are now, we’ll get it done by the end of the year,” however, as it stands there is currently no scheduled release date for Drag Race UK season 2.

After production came to a halt in March a spokesperson for the BBC confirmed that Drag Race UK filming would be stopped until it was safe for both the cast and production team to return to work. As the virus continues to spread the BBC have stated that they will: “continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the foreign office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Although it is safe to say that Drag Race UK season two will be coming to our screens sometime next year, exactly when is still unknown.