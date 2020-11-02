Nicola Adams makes huge impact with overwhelmingly positive reaction to Strictly performance

Strictly Come Dancing has made history this season by pairing, for the first time ever, a same-sex competing couple – former professional boxer, Nicola Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones. Since the program aired a couple of weeks ago, the couple has been the centre of attention, both off and online.

The BBC is not only enjoying massive TV ratings, but is also conveying a powerful message of acceptance and inclusion, and LGBTQ+ organisations and communities across the UK, and the world actually, are celebrating this historical moment in British television. This is a sparklingly great reason to dance and wear sparkles to applaud the decision of the show’s producers.

Nicola Adams is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, so it is fair to say she is a national treasure in the UK. When asked about her pairing with Katya Jones, she expressed her excitement stating that is “a brilliant step in the right direction, especially on the diversity side of things.” Russian dancer, Katya, who won the competition in 2017, has also expressed her delight about being paired with Nicola, and has been documenting on her Instagram their journey together – which is fun and at the same time endearing.

Katya has welcomed and embraced the partnership with open arms, and the chemistry between them on the screen is obvious.

On Saturday, the pair performed the first Couple Choice’s Dance of the season. It was a very powerful performance which made viewers go to social media to praise their emotional and beautifully executed dance.

In the intro prior to their dance, Nicola told her story, moving viewers by saying that as a little girl she was told to get a “real job and that women’s boxing wasn’t as successful”. However, Nicola never gave up her dreams and her tenacity, determination and commitment paid off.

The three judges were very satisfied with their performance. Even Craig Revel Horwood, the Simon Cowell of the panel, praised them for their moving routine. They scored 24 points which is very impressive considering the series only started airing a couple of weeks ago.

Nicola is a living example of how trying to pursue our dreams can make them come true. And thumbs up to the BBC for making Strictly Come Dancing a show that represents diversity and inclusion.