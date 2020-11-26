New online book store for LGBTQ+ readers opens

As we are all settling into lockdown part two, I’m sure we are all thinking about lockdown part one this past spring and what we are going to do differently this time around. If ‘to read more books’ is on your quarantine to-do list, then here is the perfect thing for you: a brand new online book store just for queer readers.

This new shop is called Queer Lit, and it has over 700 fiction and non-fiction LGBTQ+ titles to choose from. Featuring books from some of the world’s most well known LGBTQ+ authors, Queer Lit was set up to make LGBTQ+ literature accessible to people in all parts of the UK and Ireland.

Matthew Cornford, Queer Lit’s Managing Director, explains what inspired him to set up this online shop, “Like many people I love a good book and wanted to discover more queer literature. After heading into a store in Manchester describing itself as ‘the biggest book shop in the North’, I was shocked to be told ‘We don’t have an LGBTQ section. You’ll need to go home and search the internet for gay books then come and find it in its relevant category’.”

Cornford knew that answer wasn’t adequate, so the idea for Queer Lit was born.

Besides from being a book shop, Queer Lit has been designed as a community space for avid readers, where users can discuss and review the latest books, listen to queer podcasts and engage with authors.

“I didn’t want to just create an online bookstore. I wanted to create an immersive experience with everything Queer Lit.” Cornford continues, “Even living in Manchester, which has a vibrant gay community, sadly there are still people who feel they cannot be open about who they are, or some are still on that journey of discovery. So I wanted to create a welcoming space where people can not only read about issues and characters that reflect their lives and experiences, but discuss it, and be inspired.”

Queer Lit is more than just an online book store that one can spend hours pursuing or getting pleasantly lost in other worlds and erudite discussions. Queer Lit is a safe space of self discovery and finding different pieces of yourself in the heart of your next book.

Stop on by Queer Lit for your next book queerlit.co.uk.