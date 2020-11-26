Watch: Hunky Australian firefighters are back with sexy Christmas video

What’s better than shirtless hunky Australian firefighters holding adorable puppies? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

The new video featuring Australian firefighters decorating trees and holding cute, cuddly animals will have you saying “All I want for Christmas is you!”

Gird your loins, folks. Yours truly has watched this video several times, (for journalistic research purposes, obviously) and has come to the conclusion that this is exactly what you need to put you in the holiday spirit.

Firefighters in Santa hats, dogs in Santa hats, firefighters decorating trees with tinsel and sunflowers and roses – is it hot in here?

This new steamy video is part of the Australian firefighters 2021 calendar campaign, featuring native Australian firefighters pictured alongside animals from the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

Featuring in the calendar are Dejavu the Welsh Pony, Jimmy the French Bulldog, Abigail the Goat, Baxter & Bubba the fluffy Ducklings and Flossy the Joey. Not to mention extraordinary photos of Jack the Red Kangaroo, a Koala named Tink, Humphrey the Emu, Turtle the Echidna and Marrok the stunning Alpine Dingo.

Since 2015, over $1 million dollars has been donated to various charities by the Australian Firefighters Calendar initiative with a total of $3.2 million dollars raised since 1993.

Some of the charities this wonderful initiative donates to include: the Australian Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation, Childrenʼs Hospital at Westmead, Sydney Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation burns units, Starlight Childrenʼs Foundation, Mates For Mates, Royal Far West and Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

The calendar has just been released and it’s currently on sale. It can be bought here for about € 14 plus delivery.

They ship worldwide, so no matter where you are you can get your hands on a copy (of two) of this sexy calendar… It’s for a great cause!

In the meantime, enjoy the video… I certainly did!