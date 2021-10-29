Here's the latest on Queen of the Universe and Drag Race Italia

It looks like we’re headed for a dragtastic weekend, as we learn more about both Graham Norton’s Queen of the Universe and the newest instalment of an ever-expanding franchise, Drag Race Italia.

Early this morning, October 29, the trailer for Drag Race Italia landed on YouTube, introducing us to the eight queens who will compete for the latest Drag Superstar title.

The trailer, which shows the queens breaking free from portraits on display in an art gallery, is already delighting fans with the creative twist and high production values of the promo.

The works of art themselves include Italy’s finest queens; Ava Hanger, Divinity, Elecktra Bionic, Enorma Jean, Farida Kant, Ivana Vamp, Le Riche, LuQuisha LuBamba, and they shall be judged by international drag superstar Priscilla. Joining the Drag Race Italia panel alongside Priscilla will be actress Chiara Francini and media personality Tommaso Zorzi.

As well as this latest Italian incarnation, Drag Race has been multiplying globally with spin-offs already streaming, in production or soon to premiere in the UK, South America, Spain, Australia, Canada, Holland and Thailand.

“I think about the person that I needed when I was young, that was such a driving force,” recalled Symone, winner of the multi-Emmy-award-winning reality competition series’ thirteenth season, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

“When I got the call, I was like, you’re going to be that person in a way that inspires hope. It can be done, and I’m going to do it. So, I want to continue those journeys and breaking those moulds and being in those rooms that we’re not necessarily seen in.”

As if bringing Symone’s word to life, the trailer places the queens’ artistry on par with the classically celebrated pieces that grace museum walls and we are living for it!

As if that wasn’t enough to thrill the drag-lovers among us, news also just broke that Graham Norton’s Queen of the Universe has some big names for their guest judging lineup.

Drag Race‘s Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel will both join Norton, bringing a wealth of drag and musical knowledge. Visage has judged 11 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and spent the earlier years of her career as a pop musician, while Mattel is the winner of All Stars Season 3 and has a number of country albums to her name.

Also joining the panel will be pop music star Leona Lewis and actor and recording artist Vanessa Williams (who also competed on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race in 2020).

This Eurovision-meets-Drag-Race-meets-American-Idol reality competition series will showcase a cast of drag queens from all over the world who must sing live (no lip-syncing allowed!) for the crown.

Drag Race Italia premieres on WOW Presents Plus on November 18, while Queen of the Universe debuts on Paramount Plus on December 2.