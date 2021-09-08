“What is there not to love about Drag Race UK? The craziness… the costumes… the sassiness… the lip-syncing! I love it all and I’m here for it.”

The announcement was made yesterday evening from the official BBC Three Twitter account proclaiming to the world that Drag Race UK will be gracing our screens once more from 7 PM on September 23!

And this season the queens will be joined by a parade of amazing guest judges, including a trio of girlband icons.

Start your engines, #DragRaceUK series three is landing on @bbciplayer September 23rd at 7PM. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/pCq06DGKe6 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 7, 2021

Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, will be returning as a guest judge after previously guest judging on All Stars 3.

“As soon as you’ve been around the Drag Race team you wanna be a part of it as much as you can!” she said, also revealing that her drag name would, fittingly, be Mrs Bae Bespice.

Guest judging also will be the Little Mix legend Leigh-Anne Pinnock who recently became a mother to twins, so who better to join the panel with Mama Ru?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock from @LittleMix will be serving sweet melody realness down the #DragRaceUK runway. pic.twitter.com/w0Dru5xAob — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 8, 2021

And finally, Mis-Teeq star Alesha Dixon will also be taking a seat at the judge’s table.

Dixon herself said it best: “What is there not to love about Drag Race UK? The craziness… the costumes… the sassiness… the lip-syncing! I love it all and I’m here for it.”

.@AleshaOfficial will be serving judging panel realness and adding #DragRaceUK to her resume. pic.twitter.com/pkhLB5t3sv — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 8, 2021

Returning as the show’s iconic staple judges are, of course, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, while Ota Mabuse, Matt Lucas and Kathy Burke will also be joining as guests this season.

Fans were gagged by the sickening lineup when it was announced in August, and this season, two different competitors are set to make herstory.

Victoria Scone will be the franchise’s first-ever bio queen to sashay across the main stage and Veronica Green will be the first contestant to compete in two seasons of Drag Race UK.

Green’s time was sadly cut short on season two when she was hit with the devastating news of a positive COVID-19 test. (Could she perhaps see some of that Returning Queens’ luck that got Shangela, Miss Vanjie and Eureka all to fifth place or higher?)

She makes her proud return to the Olympics of Drag with her season three sisters on September 23 at 7 PM and eager Drag Race fans are on the edge of their seats to see what will unfold this season.