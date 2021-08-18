Season 3 Drag Race UK cast Ru-vealed

After an iconic season of fierce looks and H&M dress drama, Drag Race UK is back this Autumn with a cast of queens so fierce you will be left truly gagged!

Notable among the queens ready to fight it out for the crown is Victoria Scone – the franchise’s first cisgender woman drag artist to compete. The cast will also welcome back Veronica Green who left season 2 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gagging to see the queens? Then meet the cast of Drag Race UK season 3 below.

1.) Choriza May (Newcastle, England)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStXXdAKOy2/

All the way from Valencia, Spain, Choriza May now lives in Newcastle. A self-proclaimed “sexy mama” and “queen of drama”, Choriza explains her name saying “I’m Spanish, I have a sausage”.

2.) Kitty Scott-Claus (London England)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStXuwgK4xF/

Kitty Scott-Claus is all about “the Bs – busty blonde, bubbly”. She promises to provide “A little bit of eye candy for the dads” and can assure you while her “forehead doesn’t move, her legs do”. One to watch out for in the Snatch Game, Kitty Scott-Claus can do a smashing Nadine Coyle Impression!

3.) Anubis (Brighton)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStX6rgrmOU/

Anubis describes herself as “campy and wacky, silly and rather fun”. The kooky kweens’s name comes from her Egyptian background and is dedicated to her now passed father. The multi-talented queen has a four-octave vocal range and gymnastic background that will leave the rest of the Drag Race cast quaking in their boots at any singing or dancing challenge.

Why should Anubis be the next Drag Race Superstar? In her own words “Well, not to brag or anything, but I do have quite a wide skill set. I’ve got the vocals, I got the dance moves, I got the comedy… so I really think I’m a bit of a threat!”

4.) Elektra Fence (Lancashire)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStYWWnqUka/

The franchise’s second Elektra after Down Under’s Elektra Shock, this “Northern Warrior woman” is known for her killer dance routines and jaw-dropping stunts. These have included “dropping from the sky down into the splits, bouncing into a headstand, spinning around, leaping onto the bar and leaping off into the splits”.

Where does Elektra Fence’s name come from? According to Elektra it reflects her “death defying and electrifying” nature, but actually originates from a viral clip of the Queen shocking herself on an electric fence.

5.) Ella Vaday (Dagenham)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStWc4Fqhd7/

Ella Vaday describes herself as “a desperate housewife of Dagenham,” “a yummy mummy – a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y” and “very sarcastic and dry”. This queen boasts an illustrious musical theatre repertoire including credits on stage for Peter Pan, Fame, Wicked, Book of Mormon and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

6.) Krystal Versace (Kent)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStY50FKa1C/

One of the babies of the group, 19 year-old Krystal is a self-described “sex goddess”. She describes Krystal’s aesthetic as “Supreme. She is a god. It’s the legs, the body, the hips, the waist. High feminine glam. Super fierce. She is just the ultimate moment.” A queen to watch for a killer lip-sync, Krystal has been known for her kicks, flips, splits and other stunts.

7.) River Medway (Kent)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStY7NuqP_X/

River Medway explains that she became a drag queen after being inspired by Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus’s Disney Channel alter-ego. “By day she was a schoolgirl, living a completely normal life, and then by night she’s a popstar with wigs, makeup and outfits,” “That’s drag!” River is a talented vocalist with a passion for musical theatre that will no doubt stand to her in the competition’s singing challenges.

8.) Scarlett Harlett (East London)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStYy-3Kryd/

Scarlett describes her personality as “proper mouthy, cheeky cockney, like Danny Dyer in drag”. This queen has been a drag artist for eight years and flourishes when she’s making people laugh. Admittedly, Scarlett is not a fashion queen as she says she has “absolutely no style” and can’t dance to “save my life”.

9.) Vanity Milan (South London)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStZX3JKi-B/

Vanity Milan describes herself as the Powerpuff girl of Drag Race UK season three with her combination of “sugar, spice and everything nice”. Vanity chooses to describe herself as “sophisticated, sexy and savage” rather than a “diva or a hun”. Although only practicing drag for a year, the queen believes she should be taken as seriously as the other queens.

“I believe if you put your mind to it, and you put the blood, sweat, and tears and the hard work and dedication behind it, you can be somebody! But that doesn’t mean you have to take other people down to get there.”

10.) Veronica Green (Lancashire)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStgnmVKAQq/

She’s back back back again. The queen of Drag Race UK‘s season 2 Rusical, Veronica is back to slay another day. When asked if she will be coming back with a vengeance, Veronica states “I was supposed to win Drag Race UK season two. And if you don’t crown me this time Ru, I’m going to come back again.”

11.) Victoria Scone (Cardiff)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStYZhxqwVC/

Victoria Scone’s appearance on Drag Race marks a historic moment for the franchise – the first cisgender woman drag artist to compete. When asked how she felt about being this landmark moment, Victoria replied “I feel very capable and proud to have made it through the application process and be the first on Drag Race UK.

“Me being here is political, but you can just have fun with it.”

12.) Charity Kase (Lancashire)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CStabr7rsjt/

At a Charity Kase show, you can expect “Shock horror, glamour and maybe a little bit of vomit!”. In her own words “You have never seen anything like me”. Charity has been a staple of the drag scene for years and has gained a reputation for her outlandish looks.