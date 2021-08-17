SoFFT Nights Festival makes big return with some incredible LGBTQ+ acts

SoFFT Nights Festival is set to return to Dunderry Park with some incredible LGBTQ+ acts. SoFFT Nights is brought to you by the creators of Music Town’s Rooftop Lullabies And Celestial Bodies and are supported by LPSS and Meath Arts.

Following the hugely successful first event of the three-part socially distanced series SoFFT Nights, are thrilled to announce the return to Dunderry Park, Co. Meath for their bespoke events this August and September.

Taking to the stage across the weekend of 27th & 28th August are headliners Soda Blonde, who released their debut album ‘Small Talk’ earlier this year. Also on the bill on 27th & 28th August are musical talents Maija Sofia and Callistan. Callistan is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer – previously of queer-pop group ELM.

On the September bill, our favourites Pillow Queens will perform tracks from their critically acclaimed debut record ‘In Waiting’ released last September. The album gained them the attention to perform on James Corden’s The Late Late Show in the USA.

Joining them will be another fave of ours, Miss Shane Daniel Byrne, one of the breakout comedy stars of lockdown keeping us all laughing through the darkest days of the pandemic, Byrne has gained a following of nearly 30,000 people on Instagram with his sketches being viewed over a million times in 2020 alone. Shane will be the MC for the festival.

More queer faves set to join the Queens in Dunderry include the babes from the Poz Vibes Podcast! Added to the Saturday, 4th September lineup are special guests Poz Vibe Podcast with Robbie Lawlor and Veda Lady. They will record in front of a live audience in Dunderry Park. The theme of the podcast is ‘HIV & Sexual Wellbeing’. An open and interactive discussion around transmission routes of HIV, the lesbian community’s amazing supportive role throughout the AIDS pandemic, and women & HIV. Expect a quick sexual health quiz, a little song, and perhaps a little boogie!

Going LIVE on our YouTube channel at 19:00 tonight!- SoFFT Sounds -Be sure to tune in 👀 with thanks to @DeptCulturelRL https://t.co/JgCakDc9tT #sofftproductions #sofftsounds #sofftnights — SOFFT Productions (@SOFFTProd) August 13, 2021

Speaking about the previous July event, Co-founder of SoFFT Productions and festival creator Caroline Duke says:

“It was a truly magical experience, we had a captivating and engaging audience throughout the weekend. The holistic programming was a huge hit with punters arriving early to take part and staying until the late hours to enjoy the live music. We got such incredible feedback over the weekend and we couldn’t have asked for a better start to our summer programme! We are SO excited for our August lineup – We are all massive Soda Blonde fans and this will be their first live gig since the album came out in July, so we’re thrilled to have them with us. To top it off, we have Maija Sofia and Callistan on the bill, so we’re just over the moon they’ll be with us too. It really will be something very special.”

The full music line-up includes Soda Blonde, Maija Sofia, and Callistan on the 27th & 28th August 2021 and Pillow Queens, Roe, Art of Algebra, and Dani Larkin on 3rd & 4th September 2021.

Featuring across the weekend are wellbeing Incentives, talks, a craft market as well as live music performances.

Tickets €67.50 available from Tickets.ie